Andhra Pradesh To Launch 'Family Doctor' Concept From March 1, Aims To Boost Public Health System

In order to boost the public health system, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh will begin implementing the "family doctor" concept across the entire state on March 1.

The chief minister met with representatives of the state department of health, welfare, and medicine on Friday to examine progress and made a decision in this regard. According to Jagan, strengthening the public health system will be beneficial for the citizen as well as the health system since health data will be standardised in the public records.

The family doctor system, which has been operating in Tirupati as a pilot programme since last October, aims to offer medical care right at 2,000 people's doorsteps each month.

Patient Information To Be Digitised

According to this idea, the village secretariat coordinates the twice-monthly visits of doctors. In a mobile application, the patient's information as well as that of their family members will be digitalized.

This will assist the state's government with digitising all of the residents' health information. When doing 14 different types of blood tests at the lab while travelling to patients' homes in mobile medical units, doctors. The doctor will advise the necessary tests based on the patient's condition, reported Hindustan Times.

Almost 3 Million People Benefited

Officials told the chief minister, "Based on the reports and the patient’s condition, medicines will be distributed to them immediately for which 67 medicines have been made available. These medical records are also digitised and uploaded in the Central government’s Ayushman Bharath digital mission through their health ID."

Since the family doctor concept's soft debut in October, more than 2.7 million people have benefited, according to the officials.

The CM instructed the doctors to make a third visit if a village has more than 4000 residents. He recommended that local MLAs and other people's representatives go to the clinics and hospitals to observe how the programme is working.

