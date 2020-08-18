Andhra Pradesh Launches UPI-Based Payment System For Village, Ward Secretariats

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched United Payments Interface (UPI) based payment system on Monday. The initiative is in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

"The country is watching the state for its administrative reforms and the functioning of the secretariats and volunteers. There will be a volunteer for every 50 families. They would be the face of this government and take its services to the doorsteps of people," the CM said.

The UPI-based payment system will be a landmark initiative to boost digital payments in 15,004+ in Gram and Ward Secretariats (GSWS) of Andhra Pradesh in association with NPCI and Canara Bank. This would provide momentum to digital payments and redefine financial inclusion in the state.

This first-of-its-kind initiative ensures secure, instant, and contactless payments, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. The introduction of UPI QR code in 15,004 village & ward secretariats will provide an all-new level of convenient transaction experience to thousands of rural customers of Andhra Pradesh.

Canara Bank, being a premier Bank in the state and the 3rd largest bank in India, has come forward to collaborate in this initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government and to provide UPI QR code-based payment system to the gram and ward secretariats in the state, reported India Today.

When a customer approaches the GSWS to avail government services, the respective government official enters all necessary details in their GSWS port. Customers can scan the UPI QR code through any UPI enabled application on his/her mobile device and authenticate the payment. The customer and Secretariat official will get the transaction confirmation. This initiative will allow more people from rural areas to use digital payment system. Amid the pandemic, the contactless payment system will ensure safety for all.

