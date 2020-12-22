Andhra Pradesh Govt To Provide Rs 15,000 Each To Underprivileged Students Under 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' Scheme

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is all set to roll out 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' education scheme which would benefit students belonging to the underprivileged communities.

According to The New Indian Express, the scheme extends financial assistance of ₹15,000 a year to the eligible students and the state government also specified that arrangements have been made to ensure the amount is deposited in the beneficiaries' account, by January 9, in a transparent manner.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday, December 21, while announcing the list of beneficiaries, said that up-to-date lists for the academic year 2020-21 would be made available online for verification by any person.

He had, earlier, informed that related activities such as obtaining personal details, Aadhar numbers, and bank account details of the student's guardian had been initiated and would take place between December 9 to 30. Additionally, the headmasters have been tasked with the enrolment of children and updating their particulars.

The Process



Detailing the process, he had said that the education department had fixed a timeline for the collection of details, confirmation and rectification of errors if found and accordingly prepare the list of eligible beneficiaries. The department had conducted a meeting with state, district and Mandal-level education officer on December 9 to facilitate efficient functioning.



Reports have stated that the list of the students would be available online on the child info/Gyanabhoomi portal. The students would be picked after going through a rigorous six-stage process and the list of mothers/guardians would also be released digitally. Any discrepancies in details would be sorted out by the school principals and complaints regarding the eligibility of a beneficiary would have to be sent to the Joint Collector for necessary action and appropriate redressal.

The final list, after corrections, would be displayed on the portal—jaganannaammavodi by December 26.

The minister also said the government was taking necessary action to see all eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of the party affiliation, receive benefits under the scheme, reported The Hans India.

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy, in a statement, said that three 24/7 helpline centres have been opened at the DEO's office in Visakhapatnam for the education divisions of Visakhapatnam, Yelamanchili and Paderu, to supervise and conduct the activities under the scheme.

Reforms Changing The Face Of Education

Over the past year, the state government has spent a substantial portion of attention and funds in improving the face of education in Andhra Pradesh. With initiatives like Nadu Nedu, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Divena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda the government has successfully reversed the trend of migration, with reportedly over two lakh students having opted for transfer from private to government schools in just one year.

"It is for the first time that education has been incentivised for students and parents in the country. The scheme has given parents the option to educate their children instead of employing them for extremely important additional income, Commissioner of School Education V. China Veerabhadrudu, told Siasat.com.

"The initiatives launched by the government are revolutionary, I haven't seen such a strong willpower by any government in the past to improve the quality of education," said Chappidi Rajasekhara Reddy, a teacher at Zillla Parishad High School in Railway Koduru in Kadapa district.

These schemes, which are a part of the Navaratnalu Manifesto, were formulated keeping in mind three aspects namely educational standards, infrastructure, and welfare of the children's education in the state. The steps taken have come to the rescue of the students hailing from a weaker economic background especially during the on-going coronavirus pandemic which has pushed millions into poverty and making uninterrupted education, a luxury.

Amongst other measures, the government plans to revamp over 45,000 schools by improving existing infrastructure with decent classrooms, digital equipment, drinking water, hygienic toilets and recreation facilities along with an English language lab to facilitate the learning of the language and adapt to the new medium of study.

