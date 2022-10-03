All section
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh Government Sanctions Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Girl With Rare Gauchers Disease

Image Credit- Twitter/ CMO Andhra Pradesh

Good Governance
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Andhra Pradesh Government Sanctions Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Girl With Rare Gaucher's Disease

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Andhra Pradesh,  3 Oct 2022 8:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Andhra CM promised to sanction funds for the girl's treatment and ensured to bear her expenses for education and well-being. Further, she will also receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 per month.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore for the treatment of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease.

The autosomal recessive disorder affects the patient's bones and liver due to the building up of certain fatty substances, resulting in the enlargement of the organs, reported NDTV.

According to an official press release, Himanshu Shukla, the district collector of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, handed over the first lot of 13 injections on Sunday (October 2) to the girl's family for her treatment. In total, at least 52 injections must be administered to her, with each costing a whopping amount of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The official Twitter handle of CMO Andhra Pradesh shared the information and wrote that the Collector followed all the instructions given to him by Chief Minister Reddy and distributed the injections at the Amalapuram Regional Hospital.

Expensive Treatment

The child's family wasn't in a condition to bear the expensive treatment and so appealed to the chief minister during his recent visit to Konaseema. The CM promised to sanction funds for the girl's treatment and ensured to bear her expenses for education and well-being. Further, she will also receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 per month.

CMO Andhra Pradesh took to Twitter and wrote that financial aid had been provided to the child suffering from Gaucher's disease. While on his visit to Konaseema, he stopped his convoy and spoke to the parents of the child, who were displaying a placard seeking medical assistance.

According to the official release, District Collector Shukla submitted a proposal to the state government on required treatment funds, after which a sum of Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for the girl. The state government coordinated with the injection manufacturer and secured the first set of 13 injections to begin the child's treatment.

The Collector said the girl is battling a rare disease and that there are 14 such children in India. He added that Amalapuram Regional Hospital is the first government hospital in the country to provide treatment for the illness.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt Issues Resolution, Urges Officials To Greet With 'Vande Mataram' Instead Of 'Hello'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Gaucher's Disease 
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 
Andhra Pradesh 

