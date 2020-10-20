Andhra Pradesh Government Plans To Acquire More Vidya Kanuka Kits

With the pandemic affecting the functioning of schools, the usual routine of students has been disrupted. At the same time, nearly 2.5 lakh students shifted from private to government schools. This has been taken seen as a good sign by the state government.

However, this situation has raised questions about how the government is planning to extend the facilities provided to the government school students under various schemes. Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme launched recently, the state government will provide Vidya Kanuka Kits to government school students. The main objective of the government with this scheme is to ensure that the students of government schools should be provided with adequate facilities so that they can easily focus on their studies.

The education Minister, Audimulapu Suresh said that they designed the scheme in a way such that the enrolment in government schools will definitely increase. With the Vidya Kanuka Kit, requirements of students such as study material, uniforms, shoes, socks and other necessary requirements could be fulfilled.

The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that no students are left behind to be benefitted from this scheme. A clause was made in the contract reached between the government and the companies for supply of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits.

As per the contract clause, the companies should provide the excess quantity of materials when it is required. Now even if more students be any problem join public schools, it will not be a problem. The government is planning to procure more kits as per the requirement in schools and it will be accordingly distributed across the state.

