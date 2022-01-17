All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh: Energy Efficient Houses To Be Build For Weaker Section

Image Credi- Wikibio, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh: Energy Efficient Houses To Be Build For Weaker Section

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Andhra Pradesh,  17 Jan 2022 1:28 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The state government has proposed to provide energy-efficient infrastructure in these housing colonies – right from electricity distribution infrastructure to provision of energy-efficient electric appliances to each house such as LED bulbs, tube lights, and wiring.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Under the country's largest housing scheme, 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illus', Andhra Pradesh has planned to construct energy-efficient houses for the weaker sections. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started the Jagananna Colonies housing scheme on June 3 last year as part of his pre-election pledge of 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandirki Illus' (nine promises-housing for all the poor).

According to officials, the Andhra Pradesh government has made a plan for the distribution of energy-efficient power infrastructure to its mega project of weaker sections housing for 30.76 lakh beneficiaries with financial help from KfW, a German government-owned bank, as reported by Hindustan Times.

1.56 million houses are being constructed for Rs. 28,034 crores in around 17,000 colonies in the first phase. KfW has offered financial and technical assistance for this housing project, according to Reddy. "The suggestion was discussed at a virtual meeting on Saturday, which included officials from the KfW, the AP housing department, and APSEM," he stated.

Andhra Pradesh will be the first state in the country to build 28.3 lakh houses with modern technologies to improve energy efficiency, which will help to reduce temperature, energy consumption, and greenhouse gases significantly and enhance thermal comfort in residential buildings, according to Ajay Jain. He spoke at a seminar on 'eco-Niwas samhitha' (residential ECBC code) organised in Vijayawada on Thursday as part of the National Energy Conservation.

According to the spokesman, the state government has planned to build energy-efficient infrastructure in these housing colonies, including electricity distribution infrastructure and energy-efficient electrical products like LED bulbs, tube lights, and wiring.

Andhra Pradesh Setting High Bar

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been coming out with welfare programmes and policies that are well-written and geared toward the poorer and oppressed members of society. Whether it's the SAHAY Scheme or lowering gasoline costs for two-wheeler drivers, Jagan Mohan Reddy never fails to attract the public's attention, and he's being praised for keeping his pre-election pledges. The Andhra Pradesh government has set a high bar for other Indian states, and this energy-efficient housing project is simply another feather in the state's cap.

Also Read: India's Forest, Tree Cover Rose By More Than 2,000 Sq. Km In Two Years, Andhra Pradesh With Max Cover

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Rafia Tasleem
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Andhra Pradesh 
Jagan Mohan Reddy 
Policy 
Energy 
Welfare scheme 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X