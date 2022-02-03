All You Need To Know About 'KAWACH' System That Aims At 'Zero Accidents' For Railways

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the Budget for Indian Railways announcements. Vaishnaw stated that Rs 1.37 lakh crore capital investment backing would help achieve the stalled railways projects.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, had a few special announcements for the Railways ministry in the Union Budget 2022. In her Budget speech, she announced 400 new 'Vande Bharat' trains would be introduced, and 100 PM 'GatiShakti' cargo terminals will also be built in the coming three years.

The Union Minister also revealed that 2,000 km of the rail network is set to be brought under the world-class indigenous technology 'KAWACH'.

On the back of this, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the announcements and informed about the KAWACH technology entails.

"The indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years," Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He also added that the new KAWACH and Vande Bharat announcement would massively change the passenger experience and that there are funds for modernization and redevelopment of stations as well.

KAWACH System

KAWACH is an anti-collision device (ACD) network based on microprocessors, Global Positioning System (GPS) and radio communication technology, which will help Indian Railways achieve the goal of 'zero accidents'.

Once mounted on two approaching trains, the system would enable them to accurately assess each other's course and initiate an 'automatic' braking action if they were perceived to be on 'collision risk'.

New Vande Bharat Trains

Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stated in her 2022 Budget speech that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with upgraded energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be produced and fabricated in the next three years.

She informed Parliament that these new trainsets will be made out of light-weight aluminium, as opposed to steel, making each around 50 tonnes lighter in weight, consuming much less energy than their steel counterparts.

The railways plan to run these trains on at least 75 routes by August 15, 2023, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech.

