Highlight Of PMs North-East Visit: Tripura Gets State-Of-The-Art Airport Terminal

Highlight Of PM's North-East Visit: Tripura Gets State-Of-The-Art Airport Terminal

Tripura,  4 Jan 2022 11:19 AM GMT

The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport is spread over 30,000 sq kms and is built at the cost of Rs 450 crores. The new airport would be capable of handling four to five times the passengers of the current one.

Prime Minister inaugurated the integrated terminal of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Tripura's capital Agartala today. The terminal is built at 450 crores and is spread across an area of over 30,000 square kilometres. The PM is on a visit to the North-East to kickstart the pre-poll campaign in Manipur and lay the foundation for next year's polls in Tripura.

The new building is well-equipped with all the latest facilities and is supported by the latest integrated IT network. In a statement by the PMO, the degradation in the existing airport in the state is in line with the prime minister's endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

Mind-Blowing Features Of New Terminal

The new airport terminal also comes as an initiative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop modern and state-of-the-art airports across all states in the northeast, thereby contributing to the region's overall development.

The new Tripura airport terminal includes 20 check-in counters, ten immigration counters, aprons for six aircraft parking bays, five custom counters, four-passenger boarding bridges, and even one hangar, Hindustan Times reported. Following the footsteps of the Cochin International Airport, Tripura shall also include a solar power unit capable of handling most of the power requirements of the airport.

Other Important Initiatives

The airport's architecture has been designed keeping in mind the extraordinary history of the state and its cultural landscape. The airport is decorated with local artforms and stone sculptures from Unakoti hills and Chabimura replicas, local bamboo art, etc.

Moreover, the PM would also launch two critical initiatives in the state- the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. The latter aims to improve the quality of education in the state's schools and cover over 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to Class 12.

Also Read: India's Jobless Rate Alarming At 7.9% In December 2021

X
X