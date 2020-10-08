After Bamboo Cookies, Tripura Launches Bamboo Rice

After launching bamboo cookies and water bottles, the Tripura government, in an attempt to boost the state's economic landscape, has now launched 'bamboo rice'.

The special rice which is an exotic variety of rice derived from flower blossoms in bamboo trees is claimed to have high protein, anti-joint pain and anti-diabetic properties.

Glad to announce that Tripura successfully produced 'Bamboo rice'.



Launched 'Tripura Bamboo Rice' last evening.

Bamboo rice has more protein than normal rice and wheat. It helps to reduce joint pain, back pain and other pain. It also contains anti diabetic elements. pic.twitter.com/ZZs2NA9DYY — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 6, 2020

Launching the bamboo rice, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, "The bamboo flower-rice will be an economically profitable product, and people can become self-reliant with it. I appeal to all the entrepreneurs to take initiatives in marketing this variety of rice."



He said that his government is working towards creating different income generation avenues using bamboo since Tripura has an abundant variety of bamboo. He highlighted that they had come up with bamboo biscuits, bamboo bottles in the past. This rice is made by milling bamboo flowers and is very helpful against diabetes cholesterol and fat."

Claiming that the bamboo rice is beneficial in boosting immunity and has high protein content, the Chief Minister expressed hopes that it would go a long way in boosting the state's entrepreneurship.

By taking it regularly, you can get rid of cholesterol related problems. Intake of bamboo rice is extremely useful to provide adequate vitamins to pregnant women.

After Bamboo Biscuits, now 'Bamboo Rice' will play a crucial role in making Tripura's youth self-reliant. pic.twitter.com/awnm327JpJ — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 6, 2020

"It is beneficial in joint pain, back pain, and rheumatic pain as well. For those suffering from cholesterol issues, regular consumption of bamboo rice helps lower cholesterol levels. It has anti-diabetic properties as well," he added.

East Mojo reported that the state currently grows 21 species of bamboo in 3,246 sq. Km area of forests and planned forestry. In 2019, the state government undertook an ambitious plan to bring 15,000-hectare area under bamboo cultivation by involving forest, rural development departments and local communities through incentivized methods.

Also Read: 'Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh': Delhi Govt Launches Anti-Air Pollution Campaign Amid COVID-19