Centre To Sign Agreements With States On Rental Housing Scheme Within A Month

The Centre will sign agreements with states for the construction of affordable housing complexes for poor or migrant workers under Affordable Renting Housing Complexes Scheme within a month.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that there are around 32,000 flats available under the Affordable Renting Housing Scheme while speaking at an online media interaction.

"The memoranda of the agreement will be signed with states within a month. He said that besides government-funded flats, vacant plots can also be developed to construct flats under the scheme, but states will have to choose "use permission" in their respective master plan to allow the same." as reported by The Economic Times

The scheme was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban to provide affordable housing for the poor and migrant workers. By 2022, the affordability target of housing facilities for the poor might be met with this scheme in place.



"The secretary said the government has set a target of constructing or retrofitting housing units under the ARHC scheme till 2022." as per reports

The guidelines were issued last month to implement ARHS in the country. "The secretary said that expression of interest (EOI) has been sent to states and union territories, adding that rent will be decided by local bodies." stated The Financial Express

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the launching of a scheme to provide homes to migrant workers or urban poor last month.

Also Read: Read Viral Acharya's Book To Revive Economy Post COVID Freeze: Raghuram Rajan's Advice To Finance Ministry