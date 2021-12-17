UIDAI Set To Provide Aadhaar Enrolment To All Newborn Babies In hospitals

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) currently is planning to push out an Aadhaar enrolment to all newborn babies very soon in hospitals. While speaking about the development, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Saurabh Garg said that UIDAI is planning to tie up with the registrar of births to provide Aadhaar numbers to all newborn babies.

"99.7 per cent adult population has been enrolled in Aadhaar. We have enrolled a 131 crore population and now our effort is to enrol newborn babies," Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also added that how nearly 2-2.5 crore babies are born every year and that UIDAI is in the process of enrolling all of them in Aadhaar.

How Will It Work?

All the newborn babies will be issued with an Aadhaar card by clicking the photograph when a kid is born. UIDAI CEO further explained that they don't take biometrics of kids who are below five years but simply link it with one of the parents either with the father or mother and after the kid crossed the age of five their biometrics will then be taken.

While further expressing his thoughts on the initiative, Garg stated that the idea is to give Aadhar numbers to all Indian citizens. In 2020, the government had organised 10,000 camps in remote areas where they were informed that numerous people did not have their Aadhaar Cards and 30 lakh people were then enrolled.

"Nearly 10 crore people update their names, addresses, mobile numbers every year and out of 140 crore bank accounts, 120 crore accounts has been linked with Aadhar," Garg said.

The first Aadhar number was enrolled in 2010. The UIDAI Chief Executive Officer also revealed that at the start, the main focus at first was to enrol as many citizens as possible and now the focus is on updating.

