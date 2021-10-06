845 Kids Orphaned By COVID So Far Found Eligible For Support Under PM-CARES For Children Scheme

A total of 845 children orphaned during the COVID pandemic have been approved for benefits under the PM-CARES for children scheme.

The scheme will help the child in many ways like education and health insurance and equip them for self-sufficient existence with ₹10 lakh on reaching 23 years of age. The Centre has now shared the guidelines laying out timelines and monitoring mechanisms to ensure the funds, especially health support and education, reaches this section of children.



According to the guidelines, the financial support will be transferred directly to the post office account of beneficiaries. The pro-rata amount will be credited to the account of each beneficiary such that the total amount should become ₹ 10 lakh at the time of attaining 18 years of age by investing the corpus of ₹10 lakh. All children will receive a monthly stipend till the age of 23 years, and once they reach this age, they will receive ₹ 10 lakh. All children will be enrolled as the beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) and also includes health insurance of ₹5 lakh.



The Centre announced the scheme on May 5. All children who have lost both the parents, a surviving parent or legal guardian/single adoptive parent/adoptive parents due to the COVID pandemic, starting from March 11, 2020, till December 31 2021, will be entitled to benefits under this scheme.



A web portal was set up to facilitate the submission of applications, identification of children eligible to receive support under the scheme. After the child welfare group approves the case, the district magistrate ( DM ) scrutinises the application and gives the final decision.



Also Read : A Welcome Step! Govt To Award 'Good Samaritans' Rs 5,000 For Helping Road Accident Victims



