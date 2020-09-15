Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh Govt To Install 45,000 Smart TVs In Schools To Promote Digital Learning

Every government school in the state is likely to have a smart TV for digitalised learning so that parents don't have to send their children to private schools at a higher cost.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   15 Sep 2020 9:20 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh Govt To Install 45,000 Smart TVs In Schools To Promote Digital Learning

Image Credits: Jagran Images

The Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is all set to digitise government schools in an attempt to narrow down the gap between government and private schools in the state.

The government will be installing 45,000 smart televisions in government schools across the state to facilitate digital learning.

According to reports, the programme will take shape in phases. The first phase of the installation will involve 10,000 smart televisions incurring a total outlay of up to Rs. 50 crore.

"Officials are working day and night to meet the CM's deadline of completing work on the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the beginning of the academic year in June," Audimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister, reported the Hindustan Times.

Every government school in the state will be having its own smart television for digitalised learning so that parents are not torn between sending their children to private schools at a higher cost.

Earlier in the first week of September, on the eve of International Literacy Day officials were directed that no student should be left out of digital education and all government schools should be equipped with the centralised integrated system smart TVs.


Also Read: Ashok Leyland's Road to School Initiative Touches Additional 178 Schools In Tamil Nadu

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian