Andhra Pradesh Govt To Install 45,000 Smart TVs In Schools To Promote Digital Learning

The Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is all set to digitise government schools in an attempt to narrow down the gap between government and private schools in the state.

The government will be installing 45,000 smart televisions in government schools across the state to facilitate digital learning.



According to reports, the programme will take shape in phases. The first phase of the installation will involve 10,000 smart televisions incurring a total outlay of up to Rs. 50 crore.



"Officials are working day and night to meet the CM's deadline of completing work on the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the beginning of the academic year in June," Audimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister, reported the Hindustan Times.



Every government school in the state will be having its own smart television for digitalised learning so that parents are not torn between sending their children to private schools at a higher cost.



Earlier in the first week of September, on the eve of International Literacy Day officials were directed that no student should be left out of digital education and all government schools should be equipped with the centralised integrated system smart TVs.

Education can empower, transform & uplift lives; it is an important tool to combat poverty & inequality. Through schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevana... we're redefining the education system in AP, paving the way for 100% literacy.

