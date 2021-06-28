Good Governance

Odisha Police Appoints 39 Athletes; State To Invest In Developing Sports Infrastructure

39 sportspersons joined the State Police Service in Odisha on Saturday. Of these, 30 were women, and nine were men.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   28 Jun 2021 8:20 AM GMT
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Odisha Police Appoints 39 Athletes; State To Invest In Developing Sports Infrastructure

Image Credits: Twitter/ Odisha_CMO

39 sportspersons joined the State Police Service in Odisha on Saturday. Of these, 30 were women, and nine were men. Earlier, 96 sportspersons joined the police across ranks in six phases, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In a virtual induction programme, CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated the entrants and praised them for their passion, discipline, and hard work to mark sports. He also assured that the government would keep supporting the athletes so that they can achieve their dreams.

Elaborating on the role of sports, he said that sports is the best way to teach good values and positively channel the youth's vitality.

"Therefore, investment in sports is an investment in youth. Investment in youth is investment in the future of this state (sic.)", Patnaik said, as quoted by the ANI.

Investment in Sports

To this effect, the government is investing over Rs 1,000 crore to develop sports infrastructure across Odisha. For Hockey World Cup 2023, it is building the country's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela.

Patnaik claimed that the state has ventured on a mission in making Odisha a sports powerhouse. To achieve that, the state has been devising solid strategies. The government has engaged in partnerships with reputed athletes and corporates to start high-performance centres. Further, the government will focus on sports education in schools and at coaching centres at the grass-root level.

Growing Success

He also drew upon the growing success of para-athletes at the international level in the last few years. For instance, Arjuna Awardee Pramod Bhagat is a leading contestant for the medal in the Paralympics. The CM also expressed that the government will keep supporting the para-athletes and assist them in employment to excel in sports.

During the past few years, Odisha has been emerging as a prominent name in the country's sports sector. The state has successfully hosted several national and international sporting events, like the Asian Athletics Championship 2017 and the Hockey World Cup 2018.

Also read: Sajan Prakash Becomes First-Ever Indian Swimmer To Breach Olympic 'A' Standard

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian