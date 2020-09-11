34 New Govt School Buildings Inaugurated By CM Pinarayi In Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated 34 new school buildings in different constituencies. The schools were built as part of the ruling LDF government's 100-day action plan to improve public education in the state. The 34 buildings were inaugurated via video conferencing on Wednesday, September 9.

These include eight schools in Kozhikode, five in Kannur, four each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam. Three schools in Kottayam and two each in Malappuram and Idukki, one in Alappuzha and Thrissur too have been inaugurated. The buildings have hi-tech classrooms, kitchen blocks, dining areas, toilet blocks, science and computer laboratories etc. Earlier, 22 buildings (under the ₹5 crore category) were built and handed over to the state. Another 14 will now be built.

One of the major election promises of the LDF was the transformation of the Government schools. That promise has been kept. Investments in infrastructure & modernization have led the change. As a commons, these schools play an integral role in inclusive development. pic.twitter.com/KDszmKYYLW — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 9, 2020



Kerala had set aside ₹3,129 crores for developing basic facilities in the school. As part of the programme, the state plans to construct 250 new school buildings across different constituencies. In over 350 existing schools, basic services are being made available. The government is spending the money through the KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

"The 34 buildings were constructed as part of the Pothu Vidyabhyasa Samrashana Yajnam (mission to protect public education) by spending five crores for one school in each constituency," reported NDTV. The government strives to make the state better in the fields of education by investments in such projects.

