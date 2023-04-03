Volunteer Teaching For Adult Literacy! 22.7 Lakh Indian Adults Took Literacy & Numeracy Skills Exams In 2023

Due to a lack of funds, the New India Literacy Programme now relies on college students and volunteer teachers to reach its goal of literate one crore adults this year.

A granddaughter and a grandmother veiled women in rural Rajasthan; in Madhya Pradesh, a groom; elderly couples accompanying one another to school, these are just a few of the 22.7 lakh unlikely students from ten states and union territories who took the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) in 2022 and 2023 in an effort to be considered "literate." V

Mission For Adult Literacy

Even though the newly launched Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan, or New India Literacy Programme, is refocusing on adult literacy and aiming to reach one crore adults by the end of the year, it relies on volunteer teaching because it lacks the funds to hire qualified teachers to teach adults only.



According to data from the Education Ministry, India currently has between 15 and 20 million people who are illiterate and do not know how to read or write. After the Service's past Saksharta Abhiyan enveloped with 2018, the ensuing 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyan' battled, enduring a shot during the pandemic years, a senior Service official told The Hindu.



For 2022 and 2023, the new NILP has been given a budget of 150 crores, of which nearly 80 crores were given to the states to start the program. However, since this budget does not include money for hiring teachers, the entire program is driven by volunteers. The Education Ministry encourages students and teachers to volunteer to teach adults to close this gap. With the assistance of the University Grants Commission, a credit-based framework is being implemented as an incentive for college students.



As adults learn in a different way than children do, teaching methods and resources are tailored according to them. The learning for adults must be hands-on and relevant to their jobs. For instance, a farmer who cultivates wheat and rice can learn letters by observing food items and other items on his farm. The official added, "She can also learn numbers by buying and selling things in the market."

