Uttar Pradesh: 13 Health & Wellness Centres In Kanpur Selected For Kayakalp Award

In Kanpur, around 13 Health and Wellness Centres have been selected for the Kayakalp Award for 20-21-22. The Bithoor Health Wellness Centre Primary Health Centre was the first one. All these centres have earned more than 70% marks in external and internal assessments. Each centre will be given a reward of ₹2 lakh. The Bithoor PHC obtained 87.2 points and received a prize of ₹2 lakh.

In the urban sector, PHC Kalyanpur received the first place, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh.



Other Winners

In a report by The Times of India, the Health & Wellness Centre in Banda won first place and received ₹1 lakh as prize money. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Kayakalp award has been awarded to 7 primary health centres, two Health & Wellness Centers, and four urban health centres.

The CMO greeted the superintendents and award-winning health department staff and said they would do better in the future.



District quality consultant Arif Beg said that PHCs Panki, Mandhana, Bhauti, Narwal, Hathipur and Amaur will receive a consolation prize of ₹50,000 each.

Two Health & Wellness Centres have also been selected for the Kayakalp Award. Banda centre getting the first rank would receive Rs one lakh, while Bariyanpurwa centre will receive ₹50,000 as it earned the second place.

For urban PHCs, four centres have been selected for the Kayakalp Award. According to Arif Beg, Kalyanpur Purani PHC claimed first place with 83.35 points and received ₹2 lakhs. PHC Dheerpurwa, which finished in second place, will be rewarded with ₹1.5 lakh, while PHCs Gwaltoli and Benajhabar will receive consolation prizes of ₹50,000 each.

