11 Patiala Villages 100% Vaccinated Against COVID Under Door-To-Door Campaign

In collaboration with the health department, the Patiala district administration vaccinated entire adult populations of 11 villages under their door-to-door vaccination campaign. The original target was to fully vaccinate 60 villages in seven rural blocks of the district in under one week.

However, only 11 of them have been fully vaccinated so far. These villages are Wazidri, Mungo, and Khokh in Bhadson, Dudhan Sadhan, Theri, Shekhupura, Sainserwal, Rasolpura, Jora in Kauli, Rampur Dugal in Patran, and Talwandi Kothe and Ajit Nagar in Samana block.

How Did They Achieve This Target?

The Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Revenue Department, Department of Cooperation, Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, and the health teams have coordinated to achieve this target.

Kumar Amit, Deputy Police Commissioner, Patiala, said that the administration began the drive by vaccinating villages with more than 40% vaccinated populations. Apart from vaccinating, their teams also spread positivity about vaccination in the minds of the villagers by busting myths around vaccines.

He said, "I hope these 11 villages would inspire others too, and the state will be saved from the third wave of the pandemic," as reported by Hindustan Times.

Moving Forward

He also praised the efforts of the health teams, ranging from the ANMs, ASHA workers to the paramedics. He claimed that the doctors — who were leading these teams — would inevitably reach the next target within the given period.

Currently, the administration is trying to fully vaccinate the entire adult population of the rural areas within the next one-and-a-half months. To do this, they are vaccinating 10 villages in each block every week.

