Boys In Pune College Wear Sarees On Annual Tradition Day To Exemplify Gender Equality

January 6th, 2020 / 11:27 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Image Credit: India Today

To spread the message of gender equality, three boys from Pune’s Ferguson College wore sarees on the annual tradition day.

Akash Pawar, Sumit Honwadajkar and Rushikesh Sanap, dressed up in sarees on their college’s ‘Tie and Saree day’ celebration.

Speaking to India Today, Akash said: “It is not written anywhere that boys should dress in boys attire and only girls should wear saree or other costumes like salwar, skirts, etc. So it struck to me, why not wear a saree and have the experience of dressing up in one.”

“We had a lot of difficulty in arranging the sarees. We found draping the saree very difficult and for help, we had to call our friend Shraddha. It was only after dressing up and attending the function, we understood the complications of wearing a saree. Now we know why the ladies take so much time in dressing up,” he added.

The boys’ classmate, Shraddha Deshpande, helped them drape the sarees and also with the make-up. “It was very difficult to drape a saree and also to carry oneself elegantly for such a long time,” Rushikesh Sanap said.

The students’ bold step garnered a lot of praise from the students as well as the faculty members of Ferguson college. 

However, two years ago a similar attempt by one of the teachers, Sachin Chouhan, attracted criticism from the same teachers. Sachin had also dressed up in a saree for the traditional day after he was challenged by Disha Pinky, a transgender. Sachin Chouhan was also among the people who appreciated this bold move by these three students.

Also Read: Kerala: Students Raise Funds To Buy Ration For Underprivileged Classmates

