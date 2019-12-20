Get Inspired

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 20th, 2019 / 9:55 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

In an incident that exemplifies communal harmony, Hindus and Sikhs formed a human chain to shield the Muslims who were reading Namaz during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, on Thursday, December 19.

Massive protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens have swept the country. Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and several other places.

Several protesters including prominent personalities like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and Ramachandra Guha have been detained by the police. 

Also Read: Nationwide Outpour Against Citizenship Act, Metro Stations Shut, Mobile Services Suspended

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

SHARES
Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests"]
Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests"]

Related Stories

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

‘Street Lights Were Shut When Police Opened Fire’: Tale Of 4 Killings During Anti-CAA Protests In Assam

Fact Check: Viral Photo Of Amar Jawan Memorial Vandalism Not Of Anti-CAA Protests

Hindus Muslims reopen Pakistan gurdwara

Pakistan: In A Village With No Sikhs, Hindus Reopen Gurdwara, Muslims Prepare Langar

Largest Fast-Food Chain In World-McDonald’s Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Toxic Work Culture

US Sikhs Hate Crimes

Sikhs Are Third Most Targeted Religious Group In US After Jews, Muslims: FBI Hate Crime Report

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

12 Worried BJP MLAs Meet Assam CM, Urge Him To Allay Fears 

News

Mumbai: 8 Schoolboys Suspended For Violent, Sexually Explicit Whatsapp Chat About Female Classmates

Exclusive

As Focus Shifts To Anti-CAA Protests, Slowdown In Indian Economy Remains Unaddressed

Get Inspired

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To Elderly Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True

News

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed As ‘Beti Bachao’ Ambassador For Anti-CAA Views

Environment

India Reported Most Number Of Pollution-Related Deaths In 2017: Report

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.