KIIT Presents Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 Honoring Top 100 Prodigies

Global Child Prodigy Awards (GCPA), a global talent recognition platform for child prodigies, schedules a grand event to recognise young talents at a global level. This event is all set to happen on January 3, 2020, at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi in the presence of prominent dignitaries like Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Princess of Sharjah, & CEO of many big companies such as BigBasket, RedCliff Capital, YepMe, and Education Minister of Sri Lanka.

Global Child Prodigy Awards is a unified platform to honour 100 child prodigies who deserve to gain recognition at the global level. The Top 100 selected child prodigies would also be featured in the Global Child Prodigy Award Book, the official launch of which will also happen at the same event. This grand event will be graced by the Chief Guest Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, Dr Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Several popular entrepreneurs and thought leaders from brands such as CEO of BigBasket, SVP of PayTM and CEO of YepMe, Director of RedCliff Capital, would also grace the occasion as guests of honour.

Webfosys, founded by veteran digital entrepreneur, Om Thoke, one of the leading Digital Marketing firms, which has handled digital campaigns for brands like Sarovar hotels, Audi Bengaluru, and Country Inn (part of Radisson Group), is working as digital partner for the event and The Logical Indian is working as their social media partner.

At a press meet announcing the event schedule, Prashant Pandey, Head of the Organising Committee of GCP Awards was quoted as saying – “This is a unique initiative encouraging child prodigies from around the globe and will serve as a platform to keep recognising talent child prodigies over the coming years.”

These Top 100 Child Prodigies include the likes of 6 years old youngest DJ Oratilwe Hlongwane from South Africa, Spell Bee Champion Akash Vukoti, to Bollywood & Tiktok sensation Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, Channah Zeitung who is 11 times World Champion under Martial Arts, and every child has something sensational to bring to the stage.

GCP Awards 2020 presented by KIIT – Kalinga institute of industrial technology, Powered by Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science and GlowWorms Ventures Pvt Ltd, one of the leading Digital Branding, Affiliate Marketing, and Startup investments firms based in Bangalore founded by Shyam & Anjaneya, co-sponsored by DOTS, the only e-commerce agency in India enabling global Indian e-commerce markets via COD model, which handles everything from importing warehousing call centre & chat support down to COD collection & global remittances, and IG Empires, one of renowned global Instagram & personal branding platforms co-founded by Nick Peroni (also founder of E-com Empires) & Avinash Mada, who is also a 19-year old kid, doing wonders in social media.

Dr K. Abdul Ghani – Renowned Environmentalist and Popularly known as Green Man of India is also supporting this event is super excited about the event, and was quoted as saying – “GCPA has taken up a unique initiative to honour children who have great talents and are extraordinary in their own way. This is a great step to support them and give them a global exposure to shine in their respective domains.”

Associate sponsor of the event is Riverside, the outreach partner is “Art of Giving”, Technology partner “Kraftpixel”, Education Partner – JPR Engineering College, Gifting Partner Benson Trophy, NGO Partner – YouThink International, Social Partner – Tree Ambulance, IT Partner – TenthPlanet, and Photography Partner – Prographer.

About Global Child Prodigy Awards

GCP Awards is the first platform of its kind with the objective of recognising child prodigies in different categories such as Arts, Music, Dance, Writing, Modelling, Acting, Science and Sports. This initiative aims at giving young talents the global exposure that they deserve and provide them with the right opportunities at the right time to ensure that they create a major impact on society.

Log on to www.gcpawards.com for more information.