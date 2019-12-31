Kerala Couple In Their 60s Fell In Love At Old Age Home, Ties The Knot
Proving love has no age, a couple in their 60s tied the knot at a government-run old age home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday, December 28 at 11 am.
The 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and 66-year-old PV Lakshmi Ammal’s wedding was attended by state Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who offered Ammal’s hand in marriage to Menon. It was the state’s first wedding in an old age home.
The couple had known each other for about 30 years. When Ammal’s husband passed away about 21 years ago, he had asked Menon, his long-time friend, to take care of Ammal after his death.
“After he(her husband) passed away, I lived alone in my house for some years. Kochaniyan used to come home if I required some help. Later, I sold my house and shifted to a relative’s house, where I lived for many years. Kochaniyan used to check on me often,” Ammal was quoted in The News Minute.
While Menon constantly helped Ammal out, the duo had lost touch a few years ago. Ammal then moved to the Ramavarmapuram old age home two years back. And two months ago, the two rekindled their friendship after Menon moved to the same old age home. They then decided to spend the rest of their lives as husband and wife.
The couple’s wedding was planned under the leadership of John Daniel, standing committee member of Thrissur Corporation Welfare.
Although the wedding was scheduled for December 30, it was later preponed. The bride also had a Mehendi function on Friday evening, which Daniel live-streamed on Facebook. In the days leading up to the wedding, Daniel had also shared the couple’s wedding card.
In a Facebook post, Kumar called the day ‘one of his happiest days in life.’
“This was one of my happiest days in life. Witnessing the marriage of Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal at Ramavarmapuram old age home will always be a memorable experience. The management, social workers, other inmates and wellwishers had made this marriage a memorable one. This is the first wedding in a state-run old age home. The groom and bride were happy and energetic when they entered mandapam. I heartily wish that their married life is happy and peaceful,” said the Minister.
He also shared several pictures from the wedding which has been reshared by nearly 400 people.
