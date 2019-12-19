Watch: Students Of Jamia Make Way For Ambulance Amid Protest

Get Inspired

Delhi

December 19th, 2019

Jamia Students Ambulance Peaceful Protests

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on 18 December have won the Internet’s heart after students halted their protest to pave the way for an ambulance.

The video uploaded on Twitter went viral and was applauded by several netizens for conducting protests peacefully and responsibly. 

Protesters hit the streets opposing the government through powerful sloganeering, forming human chains and repeating the preamble of the constitution. 

In the video, the road filled with protesters can be seen making a way for an ambulance. The protesters also made sure that there was smooth traffic flow.

Over the weekend, the protest turned violent when clashes broke out between the Delhi Police and the students, where the Police were seen using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Jamia Milia students continued protesting the very next day.

Also Read: Ten Arrested For Jamia Violence, Not One Student Among Them

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Debarghya Sil

