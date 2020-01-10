Hundred Children Awarded At The Recently Concluded Global Child Prodigy Awards In New Delhi
The Logical Indian Crew India
January 10th, 2020
Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020, the world’s first initiative to honour 100 children from around forty-five countries in the world was recently concluded at New Delhi on January 3rd, 2020. The recognition that was sprawled across thirty different categories included Paleontology, Biking, Choreography, Fitness, Martial Arts, Art, Mathematicians, Science, Singing, Music, Entreprise and many more.
The event took place in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate and Dr Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. The ceremony saw the presence of many other eminent personalities including Shri T H Vinayakaram(Grammy Awardee), Shri Achyut Samanth(Founder of KISS & MP-Lok Sabha), Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe( Chairman-AICTE), Sonal Mansingh( Padma Vibhushan Awardee & MP-Rajya Sabha), CEO of BigBasket, SVP of PayTm and Representative of different countries. The guest list further includes some Padma Awardee, entrepreneurs, former ministers, and members of parliament.
Addressing the gathering Kailash Satyarthi said “What a great day not just for me, these children, all of you, but for the entire world. I cannot recall any other event that has witnessed the assembly of the brightest and most talented young people from across the world. I would request the parents to not be an instructor to your children but to be a guide to them. Parents should adopt the ideology of 3Rs- Recognize, Respect and Reward towards their children instead of the 3I, Imposition, Instruction, and Impeach”.
On the other hand, Dr Kiran Bedi said, “Global Child Prodigy Awards is an amazing Initiative taken by Shri Abdul Ghani renowned social activist and Green man of India, and Prashant Pandey CoFounder and CEO Global Child Prodigy Foundation. We need to support and help this initiative so that it can reach Nation to Nation, State to State, District to District and Village to Village for recognizing the hidden talent.” In addition, Dr Anand, who is the director of Hindustan Group of Institutions Chennai said, “It is indeed such a grand culmination of recognising the god-given talents and it is a rare occasion to meet so many of them at one event. Hindustan Group of Institutions extends its warm wishes to all the prodigies on this special occasion.
The Co-founder & CEO Prashant Pandey added, “In childhood, I use to see myself as a child prodigy but didn’t get any platform to excel myself as an author. From this Initiative, Children are the future of the world. It has been observed that only 3% of Child Prodigies can take their talent to the next level and become Successful in their domain. Children are like a small plant, during the starting years we have to carefully and lovingly nurture them. The fruitful result is seen for the years to come”.
The extraordinary talents of children speak volumes of not just their passion but their vision. Global Child Prodigy Awards that saw the influx of children and influencers aline pave a path of optimism for the generation to come.
Contributors
Written by : Apurwa Shrivastava
Edited by : Apurwa Shrivastava