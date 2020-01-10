Get Inspired

Hundred Children Awarded At The Recently Concluded Global Child Prodigy Awards In New Delhi

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 10th, 2020 / 3:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hundred Children Awarded At The Recently Concluded Global Child Prodigy Awards In New Delhi

Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020, the world’s first initiative to honour 100 children from around forty-five countries in the world was recently concluded at New Delhi on January 3rd, 2020. The recognition that was sprawled across thirty different categories included  Paleontology, Biking, Choreography, Fitness, Martial Arts, Art, Mathematicians, Science, Singing, Music, Entreprise and many more. 

The event took place in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate and Dr Kiran Bedi, Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. The ceremony saw the presence of many other eminent personalities including Shri T H Vinayakaram(Grammy Awardee), Shri Achyut Samanth(Founder of KISS & MP-Lok Sabha), Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe( Chairman-AICTE), Sonal Mansingh( Padma Vibhushan Awardee & MP-Rajya Sabha), CEO of BigBasket, SVP of PayTm and Representative of different countries. The guest list further includes some Padma Awardee, entrepreneurs, former ministers, and members of parliament.

Addressing the gathering Kailash Satyarthi said  “What a great day not just for me, these children, all of you, but for the entire world. I cannot recall any other event that has witnessed the assembly of the brightest and most talented young people from across the world. I would request the parents to not be an instructor to your children but to be a guide to them. Parents should adopt the ideology of 3Rs- Recognize, Respect and Reward towards their children instead of the 3I, Imposition, Instruction, and Impeach”.

On the other hand, Dr Kiran Bedi said, “Global Child Prodigy Awards is an amazing Initiative taken by Shri Abdul Ghani renowned social activist and Green man of India, and Prashant Pandey CoFounder and CEO Global Child Prodigy Foundation. We need to  support and help this initiative so that it can reach Nation to Nation, State to State, District to District and Village to Village for recognizing the hidden talent.” In addition, Dr Anand, who is the director of Hindustan Group of Institutions Chennai said, “It is indeed such a grand culmination of recognising the god-given talents and it is a rare occasion to meet so many of them at one event. Hindustan Group of Institutions extends its warm wishes to all the prodigies on this special occasion.

The Co-founder & CEO Prashant Pandey added, “In childhood, I use to see myself as a child prodigy but didn’t get any platform to excel myself as an author. From this Initiative, Children are the future of the world. It has been observed that only 3% of Child Prodigies can take their talent to the next level and become Successful in their domain. Children are like a small plant, during the starting years we have to carefully and lovingly nurture them. The fruitful result is seen for the years to come”.

The extraordinary talents of children speak volumes of not just their passion but their vision. Global Child Prodigy Awards that saw the influx of children and influencers aline pave a path of optimism for the generation to come.

Also Read: KIIT Presents Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 Honoring Top 100 Prodigies

Contributors

Written by : Apurwa Shrivastava

Edited by : Apurwa Shrivastava

SHARES

Related Stories

KIIT Presents Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 Honoring Top 100 Prodigies

KIIT Presents Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 Honoring Top 100 Prodigies

Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai Feature Among 113 Cities In World On New Global Prosperity Index

Not Just PM Modi, This 17-Yr-Old Too Was Honoured With Goalkeepers Global Awards 2019

Anti Sikh Riots Supreme Court

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Awards First Death Sentence To Convict, Life Imprisonment To Another

Janardan Singh Lucknow

“I Will Salute Him,” Says Proud Constable, Father Of Recently Appointed SP Of Lucknow

Delhi HC Awards Rs 10L Compensation Each To Wife, Mother Of Two Manual Scavengers Who Died Of Toxic Fumes Inside Chocked Sewer

Latest on The Logical Indian

Get Inspired

Exclusive: “We Must Fight & Emerge”: Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi On Her Struggle That Inspired Chhapaak

Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

News

Maha Govt Open To Re-Investigating Judge Loya’s Death: Minister

Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

News

Kerala School Receives Backlash For Grouping Kids By Caste, Religion On Blackboard

News

Sedition Cases Double Since 2016, Jharkhand Records Maximum: NCRB Data 2018

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.