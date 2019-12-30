Viral Photo Of Girl Peeping Inside Classroom For Food, Gets Her Admission In Same School
A photo of a Hyderabad girl peeping inside a classroom with an empty bowl has not only garnered millions of likes and retweets on social media but has also helped her to get admission in the same school.
The picture of the girl, waiting outside a government school in the hope of finding some leftovers after the lunch, gained sympathy from many. It is through social media, a person came across the image and enrolled the girl in the same school, where she not only will receive education, but also a midday meal every day.
Why not this child is enrolled and have her right to food and right to education…it's a shame…
Venkat Reddy R ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಬುಧವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 6, 2019
The picture was first published in a Telugu newspaper with a title which meant hungry look. The photo was clicked outside Deveal Jham Singh Government High School in Gudimalkapur. The girl named – Divya used to visit the school daily hoping to get food.
Divya is the daughter of a garbage collector and sweeper residing in a nearby slum. She used to peep from the gate daily after her parents went out for work.
Venkat Reddy, the National Convenor at MV Foundation, came across the photo on social media and shared it condemning the fact that the girl was not able to exercise her right to education and food.
MV Foundation is an NGO that works for the rights of the girl child. He asked the volunteers to trace the girl and made sure that the girl gets admission in the school.
Divya was enrolled in the school. Reddy took to Facebook to announce this news with a photo of Divya in her school uniform with her parents in the school. He posted the photo with the caption -“Divya exercised her constitutional rights to be in the school.”
Divya exercised her constitutional right to be in school. Today our team and other community members admitted her in the…
Venkat Reddy R ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 7, 2019
In another post, he said that the girl was enjoying the midday meal offered in the school. Reddy later visited the residence of Divya and observed the poor living conditions she was in.
ఈ రోజు దివ్య నివసించే ప్రాంతానికి వెళ్ళాను. దివ్య బడి ముందు భోజనం కోసం నిలబడిన ఫోటో సంచలనం చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. దివ్య…
Venkat Reddy R ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 8, 2019
