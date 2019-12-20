Virgin Atlantic Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To Elderly Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True
December 20th, 2019 / 6:29 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credits: Leah Amy/Facebook, Leah Amy/Facebook
In a Facebook post that has gone viral, a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, Leah Amy, shared the story of how a young man on a flight made an 88-year-old woman’s ‘dream’ come true by selflessly swapping his first-class seat with her.
Although Virgin stewardess Leah Amy has met famous athletes, supermodels and actors through her work as a flight attendant, these two passengers – Jack and Violet – were her new “favourite passengers EVER!”
Reportedly, the two passengers struck up an instant friendship at the airport from where they boarded the flight, and Jack decided to exchange his first-class seat with the elderly woman.
Leah added that it was he 88-year-old’s “dream” to sit at the front of the plane, and the young man wanted to make it come true “out of the kindness of his own heart.”
“[Jack] sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” Leah detailed. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to.”
Violet often travels to New York to visit her daughter, and Jack generously made her dream of sitting at the front true.
“You should [have] seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper,” Leah recalled.
Netizens have praised Jack as a “true gentleman” and a “wonderful guy.”
