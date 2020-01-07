Get Inspired

Karnataka Couple Who Gets Married In ‘Secular’ Rituals Blessed By Hindu, Muslim, And Christian Heads

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 7th, 2020 / 10:33 AM / Updated 1 mins ago

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Breaking all stereotypes, a couple in Karnataka’s Gadag got married in a simple and ‘secular way’ setting an example before many.

Bieyali and Sangeeta Gudimani got married on Friday, January 3. The couple refrained from celebrating their marriage in the usual pomp and gaiety and avoided pandits and mantras.

The couple’s marital union was witnessed by heads from Hindu, Christian, and Muslim faiths. Namely, Shantalinga Swamiji of Bhairanahatti, Maulvi Shabbir Moulana and Father Ebinajor, among other guests. The three of them blessed the couple and gifted them the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Sangeeta and Basavaraj read the Preamble in front of the idols of Buddha and Basavanna, which was followed by reciting of Vachanas.

The New Indian Express reported that the couple wanted to organise their marriage function in a different way. They consulted senior writer Basavaraj Sulibhavi and others, after which they decided on carrying out everything in a simple manner. The marriage ended with the honouring of pourakarmikas.

Contributors

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

