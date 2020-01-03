Indian Restaurant In Australia Offers Free Food To Firefighters And Victims Of Bushfires
The Logical Indian Crew
January 3rd, 2020 / 5:46 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credits: Sikh Volunteers Australia/FB, Sikh Volunteers Australia/FB
Amidst the raging bushfires that have engulfed Australia since September 2019, owners of an Indian restaurant in Bairnsdale have been providing free food to the victims.
Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, owners of the Desi Grill restaurant, offered free food to firefighters and victims of the bushfires in the East Gippsland region. They were helped by Sikh Volunteers Australia, a Melbourne-based charity.
Food van will be here in Bairnsdale Oval relief centre from breakfast to dinner.
Sikh Volunteers Australia ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 30, 2019
“It’s terrible out there. People are severely affected and they need food and shelter. It’s our duty to serve them when they need us the most,” Singh was quoted by SBS Punjabi.
“Last night had been very busy. We helped the volunteers with cooking rice, curries and pasta and the food was distributed in at least 500 takeaway containers.”
“We serve free food to firefighters and people affected by bushfires. Please! See us at reception to accept this token of love and respect,” reads a poster in front of the restaurant.
Just little help from Desi Grill BairnsdalePlease do not call for money donation
Desi grill Bairnsdale ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 1, 2020
Singh, who has been living in the area for the last six years, said that they have the capacity to cook for 1000 people in a day. The food cooked at the Desi Grill is served to the people living in the temporary shelters at Bairnsdale.
We are in Bairnsdale Oval relief center. Situation is still worse. Volunteers started to serve food to the effected people. Food van will be here for whole night.
Sikh Volunteers Australia ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 30, 2019
“We follow the Sikh way of life. We are just doing what other Australians are doing today, and that is to serve and pray for the people who have been hit hard by these terrible bushfires,” Singh said.
The Australian bushfires have destroyed around 1,400 homes, at least 18 people have lost their lives. Over 9.9 million acres have been destroyed by the flames across five states.
Also Read: 480 Million Mammals, Birds And Reptiles Killed In Recent Australia Bushfires
Contributors
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Bharat Nayak