World Toilet Day: Why Do Indian Women Prefer Holding Their Pee Than Use Public Toilets?

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on sanitation and the critical role it plays as a preventive measure against the virus. Unfortunately, in a country like India, there is a significant divide between men and women when it comes to sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Women are the worst sufferers due to lack of appropriate sanitation solutions.

The biological differences between men and women play an important role in their sanitation requirements and how often they use them.

Everyone has the right to safe and hygienic sanitation services that provide privacy and ensure dignity.



On Friday's #WorldToiletDay, learn how YOU can take action to help tackle the global sanitation crisis. https://t.co/3pjFvqV09s pic.twitter.com/OMSQCpGZX0 — United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2021

The number of public toilets in urban areas across the country has increased because of Swachh Bharat Mission. However, the functionality of these facilities and their condition from the perspective of a woman are questionable. Hence, the low footfall of women at these public toilets is noticeable.

Firstly, the design of these public toilets is not comfortable for women to use. A common entrance for both men and women is the first point of concern. A male caretaker compromises privacy and hence discourages women from using these toilets despite the need. Lighting and safety are a high priority for women, and they are not given adequate attention.

Many women prefer nappy changing facilities for kids, a sanitary pad vending machine, and an incinerator/disposal facility. Researches show that women accord high priority to clean toilets without foul smell. Most public restrooms lack these basic facilities and service standards that women aspire.

Often, these toilets are not cleaned regularly. Some do not have handwashing facilities, others lack proper flushing arrangements and even doors!

Toilets are so much more than just a place to go "when nature calls."



They transform lives & empower people with health, privacy and safety.#WorldToiletDay #InclusiveSanitation pic.twitter.com/ObRiaxcgtp — World Bank Water (@WorldBankWater) November 18, 2021

Women Use More Toilets Than Men



During menstruation, both the frequency and use of toilets for women are higher, so facilities must cater to mensural hygiene management. Location of toilet facilities and toilet entrances matter significantly more to women than men.

Women are more likely to be subject to violence while using toilets. They also tend to value their privacy more —so the location of common entrances with men's toilets, for example, can sometimes be a deterrent. Women have child rearing and elderly care responsibilities and accompany them to toilets, this also makes their usage more frequent.

In the absence of sanitary facilities, women try to drink as little as possible during the day and often suffer from associated health problems such as urinary tract infections, chronic constipation, and other gastric disorders.

Prefer Exclusive Toilets

"Our formative research shows that women prefer exclusive public toilets (SHE toilets), with women caretakers and high-level service quality standards. This preference is irrespective of social and economic class. For better service quality, they expressed willingness to pay more than they pay for accessing a conventional public toilet," Professor Srinivas Chary, Director – Energy, Environment, Urban Governance, and Infrastructure Development, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) told The Logical Indian.



Operation and maintenance of these facilities are best left to the self-help groups, a common practice in Telangana and Andhra.

"Firstly, women avoid public toilets because the design and maintenance do not meet their needs and preferences. The public authorities do not consult them before constructing the toilet block. Safety, privacy, cleanliness, and service quality are essential for women; public toilets often ignore these aspects," Chary added.



The problem starts with men making decisions on sanitation for women and children. Men often do not prioritise sanitation, and when they decide to invest in sanitation, they do not consult women to understand their needs. In the process, women and girl children suffer the most. However, the situation is somewhat changing in urban India.

Sanitation Programmes

Although India's current sanitation program has already put in place some measures to address these gender-specific scenarios and concerns, there is still a long way to go. The momentum on efforts to achieve gender equity, both in the design and delivery of sanitation solutions must continue as a key priority.



The Swachh Bharat Mission has more or less addressed the access gap in rural and urban areas. Chary believes the challenge now is to ensure all households use these toilets without fail. The second challenge is safe emptying, transportation, and treatment of faecal sludge from these toilet containments.

This #WorldToiletDay, let's celebrate Swachhata Revolution! Rural India was declared open defecation free with more than 10 crore toilets constructed in the last five years, taking sanitation coverage to 100%. pic.twitter.com/3LTfJYi018 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 19, 2021

Public toilets become unusable because of poor or inadequate operation and maintenance (O&M). Unfortunately, public authorities do not earmark adequate budgets for O&M. Absence of scheduled monitoring is another reason for the lousy maintenance of public washrooms. The absence of budgets for preventive maintenance and repairs is equally a cause of concern.



"The Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 should prioritise the needs of women and girls, and the mission outcomes should include gender-specific indicators and targets. Budgets should also be ring-fenced for priority projects that address women's concerns (example - SHE toilets). Municipalities should be directed to institute gender forums to provide a platform and voice for women in planning and decision-making," the Professor said.



Gender budgeting, Chary believes, should be revived and promoted at the municipal level. Most importantly, women should get a space for decision-making at the ward, municipal, and state levels.

Also Read: This Ayodhya-Based Company Introduces High Strength Paper To Revolutionise E-Commerce Packaging