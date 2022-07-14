All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gender Pay Gap: Women In Health Sector Earn 24% Less Than Men, Finds Report

Image Credits: Unsplash

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Gender Pay Gap: Women In Health Sector Earn 24% Less Than Men, Finds Report

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  14 July 2022 1:46 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

According to a joint report by the WHO and ILO, a raw gender pay gap of nearly 20 percentage points is found, which jumps to 24 percentage points when accounting for factors like age, education and working time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Women in the health and wellness sector face a larger gender pay gap than in other economic sectors, earning on average 24 per cent less than peers who are men, a new report has revealed.

According to a joint report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO), the world's most comprehensive analysis on gender pay inequities in health, a raw gender pay gap of nearly 20 percentage points is found, which jumps to 24 percentage points when accounting for factors like age, education and working time. This points out that females are underpaid for their labour market attributes compared to males.

Much of the wage gap is unexplained, perhaps due to discrimination towards women, who represent 67 per cent of health and care workers globally. The report also finds that wages in the health and care sector tend to be lower overall compared to other economic sectors.

This is consistent with the finding that wages are often lower in economic sectors where women are predominant.

Slight Improvements Between 2019-2020

The gender pay gap in the health and care sector-a global analysis in the time of COVID-19 finds that, even with the pandemic and the essential role played by health and care workers, there were only slight improvements in pay equality between 2019 and 2020, India Today reported.

In addition, the study finds a wide variation in gender pay gaps in many countries, suggesting that pay gaps in the sector are not unavoidable and that more can be done to close these gaps. Within nations, gender pay gaps tend to be broader in higher pay categories, where males are over-represented, and females are over-represented in the lower pay categories.

Mothers Suffer Additional Penalties

Mothers working in the health and care sector appear to suffer additional penalties. During a woman's reproductive years, the industry's employment and gender pay gaps increase significantly, persisting throughout the rest of a woman's working life.

The report noted that in many instances, a more equitable sharing of family duties between males and females could lead to women making different occupational choices.

The analysis also examines the factors driving the gender pay gap. Differences in age, education, working time and the participation of men and women in the public or private sectors only address part of the issue.

The report says that why women are less paid than men with similar labour market profiles in the health and care sector worldwide remains unexplained mainly by labour market factors.

"The health and care sector has undergone low pay in general, stubbornly large gender pay gaps, and demanding working conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed this situation while also demonstrating how crucial the sector and its workers are in keeping families, economies and societies going," said Manuela Tomei, Director of Conditions of Work and Equality Department at the ILO.

"There will be no inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery without a more robust health and care sector. We cannot have better-quality health and care services without fairer and better working conditions, including more reasonable wages, for health and care workers, most of whom are women," Tomei added.

"The time has come for decisive policy action, which includes the necessary policy dialogue between institutions. We hope the detailed and authoritative report will help stimulate the dialogue and action needed to create it," he said.

Systemic Biases

Jim Campbell, WHO Director of Health Workforce, said that women comprise the majority of workers in the health and care sector, yet in far too many nations, systemic biases are resulting in pernicious pay penalties against them.

"The analysis and evidence in this ground-breaking report must inform governments, workers and employers to take effective action. Encouragingly, the success stories in many countries show the way, including wage increases and political commitment to pay equity," he added.

Meanwhile, in India, the healthcare system has been stretched to the breaking point during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bulk of the caring burden on females. Women are estimated to account for up to 30 per cent of doctors and over 80 per cent of nurses and midwives.

Women in India's health care sector earn 28 per cent less than men, with occupational segregation appearing to drive a 10 per cent pay gap. This gap in earnings, multiplied over a lifetime, translates into poverty in later years for many females. Outside the formal labour market are those women whose health and social care work is not even recognised, let alone paid.

Also Read: Words Like 'Abused', 'Ashamed', 'Corrupt', 'Betrayed' Are Now Unparliamentary In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Health Sector 
Women In Healthcare 
WHO 
ILO 

Must Reads

Gender Pay Gap: Women In Health Sector Earn 24% Less Than Men, Finds Report
Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI Will Man LoC To Identify Infiltration Bids
Green Energy! IISc Bengaluru Researchers Design Innovative Technology To Convert Biomass Into Hydrogen
Smriti Irani Insulted Goddess Durga In Her Speech? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X