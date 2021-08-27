In A First, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Recruits All-Women Tech Trainee Batch

On the occasion of Women's Equality Day on Thursday, August 26, India's Largest power producer National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruited an all-women engineering executive trainees (EETs) batch to mark its stand on gender diversity and inclusion.

In order to raise the level of career growth prospects for women, the state-run company made the initiative as part of an all-women operation control room in the future, The Times of India reported.



"An overwhelming response of the recuitment advertisement was received by NTPC, which was published in April, 2021. The engineering graduates were selected in different branches including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical and Instrumentation," NTPC said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. It added that 30 trainees have so far joined the company, out of 50 offers sent.



NTPC's special EET batch is presently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at the company's Regional Learning Institutes. The trainees are made aware of the mechanical, electrical, and control, and instrumentation disciplines.

Providing Equal Access

The company is one of the country's largest energy-generating firms. "NTPC is setting up regular interaction of new recruiters with the senior officials and other employees to make sure that the youngsters are adjusted into the atmosphere of the organisation," it said, as per Hindustan Times.



It added that the company has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. "It has always believed in providing equal access to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring prac



The company also offers special child care leaves to their female employees on adoption or surrogacy, besides giving statutory benefits like paid child care leave, sabbatical and maternity leave.

Also Read: India Poised To Get Its First Woman Chief Justice



