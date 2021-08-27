All section
In A First, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Recruits All-Women Tech Trainee Batch

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Recruits All-Women Tech Trainee Batch

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  27 Aug 2021 11:59 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The state-run company also offers special child care leaves to their female employees on adoption or surrogacy, besides giving statutory benefits like paid child care leave, sabbatical and maternity leave.

On the occasion of Women's Equality Day on Thursday, August 26, India's Largest power producer National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruited an all-women engineering executive trainees (EETs) batch to mark its stand on gender diversity and inclusion.

In order to raise the level of career growth prospects for women, the state-run company made the initiative as part of an all-women operation control room in the future, The Times of India reported.

"An overwhelming response of the recuitment advertisement was received by NTPC, which was published in April, 2021. The engineering graduates were selected in different branches including Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical and Instrumentation," NTPC said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. It added that 30 trainees have so far joined the company, out of 50 offers sent.

NTPC's special EET batch is presently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at the company's Regional Learning Institutes. The trainees are made aware of the mechanical, electrical, and control, and instrumentation disciplines.

Providing Equal Access

The company is one of the country's largest energy-generating firms. "NTPC is setting up regular interaction of new recruiters with the senior officials and other employees to make sure that the youngsters are adjusted into the atmosphere of the organisation," it said, as per Hindustan Times.

It added that the company has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible. "It has always believed in providing equal access to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring prac

The company also offers special child care leaves to their female employees on adoption or surrogacy, besides giving statutory benefits like paid child care leave, sabbatical and maternity leave.

Also Read: India Poised To Get Its First Woman Chief Justice


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Women employees 
NTPC 
Work Inclusion 
Workplace Diversity 
