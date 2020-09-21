A father of five daughters in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun allegedly ripped open his pregnant wife's stomach with a sharp-edged weapon to find out if she was going to give birth to a son. The gruesome incident, where Pannalal slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, took place in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital by the locals, from where she was sent to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition. Senior police official (City) Pravin Singh Chauhan has said that the woman is seriously injured, NDTV reported.

The woman's family claimed that Pannalal, who wanted a son, committed the crime to determine if the unborn baby was a male or a female. While the reason behind the crime is being looked into, an FIR has been lodged against the accused and he has been arrested.

The woman was reportedly six to seven months pregnant at the time of the crime.

