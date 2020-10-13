Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Raped, Filmed On College Campus While Civil Services Exam Was Underway

A college student allegedly raped a 17-year-old inside the campus of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi while a civil service exam was underway, despite police presence.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar P, said that eight students have been arrested in the case. Adding, the police will act against other students who might have been involved in the crime, in case their names come up during the investigation, according to the Hindustan Times.



The girl, reportedly a class 10 student, alleged that she was forcibly taken into a hostel room in the campus premises by a group of students when she had gone to the college to meet a friend.



The teenager alleged that one of the boys raped her while the others filmed the act, threatening her to leak the video on the internet if she told anyone about the incident. They also robbed her of ₹2,000.



The presence of the teenager inside the college campus is, meanwhile, being investigated by police. She also mentioned that she was forced in from a gate that was unguarded. The centre had just one guard and he was involved with the exam process, according to the publication.

"Some police personnel heard the cries of the girl and took her to the Sipri Bazaar police station where she narrated her ordeal to the police. She identified one of the accused as Bharat," said the SSP.



Police have registered an FIR under various Sections 376D (charge convict with gang rape), 395 (dacoity), 386 (extortion), 323 (causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the IT Act and Section 3/4 of POCSO Act.



Jhansi District Magistrate Andhra Vamsi, meanwhile, said that orders have been issued for the case to be tried in a fast-track court. The principal of the college said the accused were second-year students and that the institute was cooperating with the police in establishing the identity of other students involved in the incident.



Also Read: Ambulance Driver Who Ferried Over 200 COVID-19 Victims Succumbs To The Virus In Delhi