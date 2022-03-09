Two TN Women Awarded 'Best Covid Vaccinator' For Administering Highest Doses

To mark International Women's Day, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, March 8, awarded two Tamil Nadu health workers with the 'Best Women Vaccinator' award for administering maximum doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The awards were presented by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at an event in New Delhi.

The awardees were E Tharani from Trichy, a village health nurse working with the Directorate of Public Health, and B Shivasankari from Chennai, an urban health nurse attached to the Chennai Corporation.



As per the State health department data, till February 2022, Tharani had administered 3,02,705 vaccine jabs while B Shivasankari had administered 2,00,306 doses.

40 Healthcare Workers Felicitated

Apart from these two women from Tamil Nadu, the top five vaccinators were selected one each from Bihar, Punjab, and West Bengal among 40 healthcare workers who were felicitated by the Union Health Ministry on the occasion.



According to the Ministry, these five women administered the maximum number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country.



Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivasankari said she had gone door-to-door to vaccinate the bedridden and senior citizens. Having 30 years of experience in the field of public health, she said, "I never felt any difference in administering COVID-19 vaccines as I am used to giving other kinds of vaccines to children and adults."



Meanwhile, Tharani couldn't join the event and Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam received the award on her behalf.

1.30 Cr People Left For 2nd Dose In TN

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters after participating in a Women's Day event, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said despite mega vaccination camps, 1.30 crore people in Tamil Nadu are yet to get their second dose of vaccine. He added the 24th mega vaccination camp will be conducted later this week and urged people to come forward.

Also Read: Amid Ukraine Crisis, Rupee Slumps 84 Paise To Lifetime Low Of 77.01 Against US Dollar