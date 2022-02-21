All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab Elections: This District Sets Up Pink Polling Booths In Each Constituency To Encourage Women Voters

Image Credits: Twitter (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab Elections: This District Sets Up Pink Polling Booths In Each Constituency To Encourage Women Voters

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Punjab,  21 Feb 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The polling booths are distinguished by their pink design, including pink walls and table covers. The entire staff in such booths, including police and security personnel, are women.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The district administration in Ludhiana has set up 14 'pink' polling booths in every constituency to encourage the participation of women in the whole election process. District electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said women teams exclusively manage these 14 polling booths during polls. He said the entire staff in such polling booths, including police and security personnel, are females.

He further stated that polling booths are distinguished by their pink design, including pink walls and table covers.

Breaking Gender Stereotypes

The move, the DEO said, would help break the gender stereotypes that women employees are usually reluctant in doing election duties whereas women are excelling in every sphere of society through their dedication and hard work, The Times of India reported.

The male polling agents are allowed in the women polling booth, but women are made to sit inside who were helping the voters to cast their votes.

"Female staff was deputed at poll duty earlier also, but generally, the male staff handled most of the responsibility there. This pink booth was created with an idea to give more responsibility to female polling staff," The Times of India quoted one of the women polling staff as saying.

She added that there was less rush in the morning, but it progressed during the day as more people came to cast their vote and were quite happy to see the decorations.

Step Towards Women Empowerment

Sharma said this is a leap further towards women empowerment and gender equality. Upon his visit to Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday, February 20, the DEO also interacted with four women namely Anita Deora, Jasvir Kaur, Payal and Rajni — who had volunteered to form an all-women polling station in Dakha constituency.

The district administration has also set up 14 PWD (person with disability) polling booths, along with 178 model polling booths in the district.

Also Read: In A First, Mysuru College Cancels Uniform Order To Allow Students Wear 'Hijab'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Pink Polling Booths 
Punjab polls 
Ludhiana district 
Women Voters 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X