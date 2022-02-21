Punjab Elections: This District Sets Up Pink Polling Booths In Each Constituency To Encourage Women Voters

The district administration in Ludhiana has set up 14 'pink' polling booths in every constituency to encourage the participation of women in the whole election process. District electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said women teams exclusively manage these 14 polling booths during polls. He said the entire staff in such polling booths, including police and security personnel, are females.

He further stated that polling booths are distinguished by their pink design, including pink walls and table covers.

Breaking Gender Stereotypes

The move, the DEO said, would help break the gender stereotypes that women employees are usually reluctant in doing election duties whereas women are excelling in every sphere of society through their dedication and hard work, The Times of India reported.



The male polling agents are allowed in the women polling booth, but women are made to sit inside who were helping the voters to cast their votes.

"Female staff was deputed at poll duty earlier also, but generally, the male staff handled most of the responsibility there. This pink booth was created with an idea to give more responsibility to female polling staff," The Times of India quoted one of the women polling staff as saying.

She added that there was less rush in the morning, but it progressed during the day as more people came to cast their vote and were quite happy to see the decorations.

Step Towards Women Empowerment

Sharma said this is a leap further towards women empowerment and gender equality. Upon his visit to Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday, February 20, the DEO also interacted with four women namely Anita Deora, Jasvir Kaur, Payal and Rajni — who had volunteered to form an all-women polling station in Dakha constituency.



The district administration has also set up 14 PWD (person with disability) polling booths, along with 178 model polling booths in the district.

