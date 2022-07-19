Afghanistan: Taliban Tell Women Employees To Send Their Male Relatives To Work As Replacement, Reveals Report

The Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan in August last year, and since then, women's rights have been on the toss. The policies of the Taliban ruling have also been criticised globally since last year as they are part of the country's massive economic loss. In a recent blow to the Islamic nation, the women of the country have been asked to send their male relatives to work as a replacement.



According to a report by The Guardian, a women employee said, quoting a Taliban official, "the workload in the office and workplaces have increased significantly. For the same, we need to hire men instead of women in all the workplaces across the country."

An employee in the Finance Department said, "Since they came to power, the Taliban have demoted me and reduced my salary from 60,000 Afghanis [575 pounds] to AFN12,000. I cannot even afford my son's school fees. When I questioned this, an official rudely told me to get out of his office and said that my demotion was not negotiable," reported NDTV.

'Right To Work' No More Relevant

After working for 15 years, a woman reportedly received a call from her company's human resource department asking her to send a man's replacement to work. According to officials, she has a master's degree in business management and is the head of a department in the state administration. Despite having a handsome educational qualification and relevant skills, the right to work is tossed.

A United Nations representative reacting to the Taliban policies said, "the current restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan have been estimated to result in $1 billion or 5 per cent economic loss to the country."

Yet another disaster-making decision comes into force in Afghanistan when the country is already toppled by issues like food insecurity, an unstable economy, and malnutrition.

