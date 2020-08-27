Gender

Corona Warrior: Siliguri's First Woman Toto Driver Offers Free Rides To COVID Patients

48-year-old Munmun Sarkar who smashed the gender stereotype with getting behind the wheels has stepped up to help the ones in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   27 Aug 2020 6:23 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Corona Warrior: Siliguris First Woman Toto Driver Offers Free Rides To COVID Patients

Image Credits: Twitter.com/happyhindustaan

Siliguri's first woman toto (e-rickshaw) driver has been offering free rides to the coronavirus infected patients and also delivering medicines, groceries and other essentials to the patients under home quarantine.

48-year-old Munmun Sarkar who smashed the gender stereotype with getting behind the wheels has once again crossed the 'stigma' boundaries to help the people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most drivers refuse to carry COVID patients out of fear of catching the infection. Even ambulances charge huge amounts. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative also find it difficult to arrange transport to go home," Munmun said, reported The Telegraph.

Munmun has ferried over 100 patients till now and she explained the reason behind the decision of not-charging the customers.

She said that she decided against charging them since the patients are already going through a rough time with expenses and possibly would not be in a position to pay her.

She later explained the precautions she has to take while offering the rides. She wears a PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit, carries a thermal testing gun in her toto, and sanitises her vehicle twice a day. Also, before getting any passenger on board her vehicle, she gets him or her sanitised.

This has not only affected her income but also made her vulnerable to the stigma attached to COVID. However, Munmun has remained undeterred by the circumstances. Her earnings went down from ₹8,000 to ₹6,000 a month. Besides, bearing the additional sanitisation expenses of ₹3,000.

"People used to tease and shout at me but this did not stop me," she said.

Sarkar's greatest support comes from her husband, Ananda, 56. He works in the construction business with a modest earning of ₹15,000 a month.

"We stay in different rooms after I started ferrying COVID-19 patients as a precaution," she said.

She also delivers essentials to those under home isolation. "I understand their mental state. They're ill and many people are scared to help them. At a time like this, if I can bring them their essentials, they get some respite," she added.

Also Read: Muslim Volunteers Perform Last Rites Of Hindu Man After Family Refuses Due To COVID Scare

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian