Future Is For Girl Child! Here's All You Need To Know About Significance Of National Girl Child Day 2023

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 in India to promote awareness about the rights of girl children. The celebrations focus on promoting the importance of the girl child's education, health, and nutrition. With the future considered to be for women, today's girl children are carving a change in society by breaking past stereotypes and stepping up to challenges. Helping them grow to their potential requires enabling an environment that promotes their well-being.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute the strength & accomplishments of girls in various sectors and reiterate our commitment to provide them with equal opportunities to live, aspire & inspire. #NationalGirlChildDay





History And Celebrations Of Girl Child Day

National Girl Child's Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness about the inequalities girls and women face. The day ultimately marks a reminder of the fact that women have to step past multiple obstacles to reach the positions they deserve. Fighting such odds, many girl children have created a mark in the community through their services and efforts. They have risen past ranks, and today the highest rank in the country - the Indian President, is presided over by a woman, the honourable Droupadi Murmu.

Marking the occasion this year, the Women and Child Development Department will celebrate National Girl Child Week from 24 to January 30. Several programmes, campaigns and workshops have been organised throughout the day, including the signature "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" campaign, free railways access, plantation and nameplate drive in the names of daughters, self-defence training, awareness campaign on women's rights, and mass oaths for girl child protection, among others. The theme for this year's National Girl Child Day is yet to be announced, and it has been carried on with the theme observed in 2021 - 'Digital Generation, Our Generation.'

Equal rights, education, and opportunities!

On #NationalGirlChildDay let’s pledge to make an equal society for all.



National Rail Museum grants free access to all girls accompanied by one parent/guardian on January 24, 2023.









Schemes Protecting Girl Children

Gender Equality has persistently been a problem the nation has attempted to tackle. The gender-based discrimination that continued to plague the country has posed a threat to girl children right from the womb. To ensure they were protected and empowered in all spaces of life, the ministry attempted to bring in several progressive schemes.

Some such initiatives undertaken by the government are the Save the Girl Child, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and CBSE Udaan Scheme, among others. Most of the schemes that focussed on the upliftment of the girl child looked into creating a better and equitably accessible educational system. Education was believed to be a powerful tool that informed people of their rights and duties and helped them make informed choices. According to an article by the FirstPost, girl children and women were seen as key players in nation-building, and 'an educated woman implied an empowered nation'.

Similar policies were made along the lines of ensuring better living conditions for the girl child. The nation has consistently worked toward this goal with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG4), which has promoted the concept of quality education for all. The recently formulated New Education Policy was also aimed towards this goal and hopes to achieve 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio of girls by 2030 for school education and further eliminate the gender disparity.

