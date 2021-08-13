Sign Of Recovery? Platform Records 40% Rise in Women Job Applicants

Apna.co, a professional networking and jobs platform recorded a growth of 40 per cent in female job seekers in the April-May-June quarter of 2021 due to the rising demand for work for home jobs and part-time jobs. Compared to the previous quarter, Q2 observed improvement in women's participation in various sectors like in tele-calling (17 per cent), sales (13 per cent), accounts (12 per cent ), and 10% in teaching jobs.

Factors Behind Rise In Female Engagement

According to the platform, the key drivers responsible for the rise of women's participation are flexibility of work hours, higher pay per unit, and working convenience. In the past six months. More than 2.5 lakh women chose the work from home option and applied at leading companies, which included Teamlease, Byju's and Shadowfax, etc

CEO and founder of Apna.co, Nirmit Parikh, stated that in March 2020, around 20 lakh urban Indian women migrated back to their hometowns with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of the year, Apna.co aims to double the women's workforce participation.

Women have been more disproportionately affected by the pandemic than men. A report titled "State of Working India 2021 – One year of Covid-19" prepared by the Centre for Sustainable Employment (CSE) at Azim Premji University pointed out that during the lockdown and months afterward while 61 per cent of working men remained employed, and 7 per cent lost employment and did not return to work, for women, only 19 per cent remained employed, and 47 per cent suffered a permanent job loss during the lockdown.

Globally, more than 64 million women lost their jobs. It cost women around the world at least $800 billion in lost income in 2020.

