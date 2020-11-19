Gender

Delhi Cop Finds 76 Missing Kids, Becomes First Woman Constable To Get Out-Of-Turn Promotion

Head Constable Seema Dhaka has become the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted before the time for finding 76 missing children and reuniting them with their families in a record 60 days.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   19 Nov 2020 6:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-19T13:22:09+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Delhi Cop Finds 76 Missing Kids, Becomes First Woman Constable To Get Out-Of-Turn Promotion

Image Credits: NDTV

Head Constable Seema Dhaka has become the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted before the time for finding 76 missing children and reuniting them with their families in a record 60 days.

According to NDTV, Constable Dhaka attached to the northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli Police station has become the first officer of the Delhi Police to be given OTP (Out-of-Turn Promotion) for tracing missing children under a new incentive scheme.

Explaining the incentive, an official statement revealed that the new incentive scheme came into effect on August 5. The initiative was intended to motivate the police personnel to trace or recover the children, who have gone missing from their home. It further added that any Constable/Head Constable who would recover 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 08 years) within a period of 12 calendar months would be considered for the grant of out-of-turn promotion.

"I am happy and content with the reward and recognition that I have got for my work. Such OTPs encourage us to put in a lot more effort," she said, reported News18.

The officer said that she had always dreamed of joining the police force and it had come true when was inducted into the Delhi Police in 2006. Dhaka added that she never imagined she would become an Assistant Sub-inspector so early in her career as she remembered that it would take at least a decade to be promoted from Head Constable.

"I requested my seniors to allow me to trace missing children. I also assured them that the cases I am already working on won't suffer or their investigation won't get delayed," she said, adding that her seniors trusted and motivated her.

Also Read: New Zealand Police Introduce Hijab As Uniform

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian