Delhi Cop Finds 76 Missing Kids, Becomes First Woman Constable To Get Out-Of-Turn Promotion

Head Constable Seema Dhaka has become the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted before the time for finding 76 missing children and reuniting them with their families in a record 60 days.

According to NDTV, Constable Dhaka attached to the northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli Police station has become the first officer of the Delhi Police to be given OTP (Out-of-Turn Promotion) for tracing missing children under a new incentive scheme.

Women HC Seema Dhaka, PS Samaypur Badli, deserves congratulations for being the first police person to be promoted out of turn for recovering 56 children in 3 months under incentive scheme. Hats off to fighting spirit and joy brought to families. @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) November 18, 2020

Explaining the incentive, an official statement revealed that the new incentive scheme came into effect on August 5. The initiative was intended to motivate the police personnel to trace or recover the children, who have gone missing from their home. It further added that any Constable/Head Constable who would recover 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 08 years) within a period of 12 calendar months would be considered for the grant of out-of-turn promotion.

"I am happy and content with the reward and recognition that I have got for my work. Such OTPs encourage us to put in a lot more effort," she said, reported News18.

The officer said that she had always dreamed of joining the police force and it had come true when was inducted into the Delhi Police in 2006. Dhaka added that she never imagined she would become an Assistant Sub-inspector so early in her career as she remembered that it would take at least a decade to be promoted from Head Constable.

"I requested my seniors to allow me to trace missing children. I also assured them that the cases I am already working on won't suffer or their investigation won't get delayed," she said, adding that her seniors trusted and motivated her.

