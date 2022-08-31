All section
Caste discrimination
Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises

Image Credits: Delhi High Court and Unsplash

Gender
Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises

Delhi,  31 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

As menstruation continues to be a taboo topic even today, a female law intern has written to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to ensure the availability of sanitary napkins at the court's vending machines.

A woman law intern wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, stating the unavailability of sanitary napkins in the vending machines within the court premises. Her letter showcased a common concern faced by many menstruators in their workplaces.

Many Indian courts had ensured that they would cater to the menstruators in the legal line of work and establish vending machines so that they would not have to rush to find pharmacies or dispensaries during their cycle. However, the intern has shed light on how the system has not been implemented effectively as many machines still run low on menstrual products.

The Letter That Stirred Discussions

Writing to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, the woman law intern requested him to issue directions to ensure the availability of sanitary napkins within the court premises. The intern has been working under a high court advocate since August 1 and was faced with the dilemma when she wanted a sanitary napkin at her workplace.

Rushing to the court dispensary, the pharmacist informed her of the unavailability of the napkins. After which, she was directed to a lady technician, who then redirected her to the administration block. Having asked around multiple people, including technicians and cleaning staff, the intern said that she was embarrassed by the entire incident and still ended up with no sanitary napkin when she needed one.

As per the News18 report, she has requested the Justice to look into the matter and asked him to issue necessary directions to ensure that sanitary napkins are made available through vending machines or any other mode at the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in April 2018, the then Chief Justice Gita Mittal had taken the initiative of setting up sanitary napkin vending machines on the court premises after receiving a letter from a lady advocate Satakashi Verma. Acknowledging that there are thousands of women lawyers, interns, and staff within the court, the High Court had set the machines to ensure that their menstrual health is considered. It was intended to avoid an uncomfortable situation where lawyers and litigants would be forced to take leave from work to dash to shops in search of pads.

The letter from the intern brings back these concerns and the effectiveness of such initiatives into the discussion.

Also Read: Menstrual Hygiene: Stigma Still Restricts Open Discussion

Delhi High Court 
Menstrual Hygiene 
Inclusivity at workplace 
Sanitary Napkins 
Chief Justice 

