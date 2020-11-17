For First Time, Girls To Be Part Of Sainik Schools

In a first, girls will be permitted to take admission in Sainik Schools as the admission forms for the new academic session was put out online.

According to media reports, the Sainik Schools Society will conduct All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) on January 10 to admit boys and girls in Class 6 for the academic session 2021-22.

These residential schools prepare students for entry into the National Defence Academy. Reports have also stated that the entrance exam would be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

"With this, talented girls from the state will get a golden opportunity to prepare themselves from an early age to serve the nation by joining Indian Defence Services. Accordingly, the school will arrange for the necessary infrastructure, education, and adequate training to impart wholesome growth in the girls of the region," said Lt Col P Khongsai, Public Relations Officer of Defence, Guwahati, reported GuwahatiPlus.

He further added that the schools are looking forward to welcoming girls who have the passion and the enthusiasm to prove their mettle by joining the Defence Forces.

Sainik Schools were first established in the year 1961, by V. K. Krishna Menon, the then Defence Minister of India, to rectify the regional and class imbalance amongst the Officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students both mentally and physically for their entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA).

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Records Best Sex Ratio, Manipur Worst: Government Data