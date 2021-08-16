All section
HeroCaste discrimination
16-Yr-Old Girl Raped In UP Village, Victims Mother Moves Court After Police Fails To Act

Image Credits: The Times of India (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

16-Yr-Old Girl Raped In UP Village, Victim's Mother Moves Court After Police Fails To Act

Uttar Pradesh,  16 Aug 2021 8:25 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-16T14:15:14+05:30check update history

Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy 

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

According to a senior police official, a case was registered on court's order against the accused couple, and the girl was sent for medical examination.

Following a court's order, a case was registered against a couple in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

On Sunday, August 15, the police officials stated that a complaint was filed by the victim's mother at Paschim Sareera station. The accused woman had taken the minor and handed her over to her husband on January 14, this year. The man sexually assaulted the minor and also threatened her with dire consequences if the family lodged a complaint, reported NDTV.

The girl's mother said that she moved to court when the police failed to take any action against the accused.

Media reports suggested that the case was registered on Saturday against the accused couple, and the girl was sent for medical examination. Station House Officer (SHO) Sarvesh Singh added that the incident was being probed, and efforts were on to arrest the accused couple.

Mumbai Incident

In yet another incident, a 14-year-old boy saved his six-year-old sister from getting raped by their neighbour in Mumbai's Juhu. The 45-year-old accused was arrested by officials on Saturday, August 14.

The siblings were alone at home when they witnessed a disturbance in their cable connection. The girl went to the neighbour's house for help. The children's parents, who were out for work, shared a good relationship with the accused and his wife. The accused reportedly took the girl inside and locked the door when she had reached out for help. He started misbehaving with the girl, while she cried for help. Meanwhile, her brother came and rescued her, according to India Today.

Also Read: 'Marital Rape Is A Form Of Cruelty, Good Ground to Claim Divorce': Kerala HC







Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
rape 
UP 
minor 
Dalit 
Couple 
