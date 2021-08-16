16-Yr-Old Girl Raped In UP Village, Victim's Mother Moves Court After Police Fails To Act

Following a court's order, a case was registered against a couple in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

On Sunday, August 15, the police officials stated that a complaint was filed by the victim's mother at Paschim Sareera station. The accused woman had taken the minor and handed her over to her husband on January 14, this year. The man sexually assaulted the minor and also threatened her with dire consequences if the family lodged a complaint, reported NDTV.

The girl's mother said that she moved to court when the police failed to take any action against the accused.

Media reports suggested that the case was registered on Saturday against the accused couple, and the girl was sent for medical examination. Station House Officer (SHO) Sarvesh Singh added that the incident was being probed, and efforts were on to arrest the accused couple.

Mumbai Incident

In yet another incident, a 14-year-old boy saved his six-year-old sister from getting raped by their neighbour in Mumbai's Juhu. The 45-year-old accused was arrested by officials on Saturday, August 14.

The siblings were alone at home when they witnessed a disturbance in their cable connection. The girl went to the neighbour's house for help. The children's parents, who were out for work, shared a good relationship with the accused and his wife. The accused reportedly took the girl inside and locked the door when she had reached out for help. He started misbehaving with the girl, while she cried for help. Meanwhile, her brother came and rescued her, according to India Today.

