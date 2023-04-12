All section
A Very Welcome Thing: New Zealand Cabinet Achieves Gender Parity For First Time
Gender
Others/World,  12 April 2023 11:18 AM GMT

New Zealand has achieved gender equality in its cabinet for the first time in history, as it now constitutes ten men and women, the country's prime minister announced on Tuesday. Less than a week after the country's third female leader, Jacinda Ardern, announced her resignation from politics.

After Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a rearrangement, which promoted MP Willow-Jean Prime to the position of Conservation Minister, parity was attained for the nation's government. "For the first time in New Zealand's history, half of the people sitting around the cabinet table will be women," the prime minister said, according to a report in The Guardian.

In October last year, New Zealand achieved gender balance in its Parliament. This landmark had previously only been achieved by Mexico, Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, and Nicaragua, according to the United Nations.

Gender Equity In Cabinet

Following labor's landslide in the 2020 election, women comprised 58 of New Zealand's 120-member house. After several resignations, the total has risen to 61, making women outnumber men for the first time. Soraya Peke-Mason had the honor of ushering women into the majority when she was sworn into Parliament last October.

While delighted to have achieved gender equity, Hipkins stated it wasn't a deciding factor in the reshuffle. The new conservation minister was selected based on her "skills and the portfolios she currently holds."

Prime, the Northland MP, will also hold the portfolios of the minister of youth, associate minister of health, and associate minister of arts and culture. He made remarks to Ms. Prime, saying he is confident that she will be a very active contributor around the cabinet table and consider himself fortunate because numerous choices exist.

He added, "Clearly, it is nice to have a cabinet that reflects the New Zealand population," Overall, there are more women in the executive than there are men if you count the ministers outside the cabinet as well."

Also Read: IIT-M Launches Electronic Kits In Collaboration With State Govt For 1 Lakh Rural Students

