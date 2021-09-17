All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Narrowing Gender Gap: Women Represent 44% Of New Learners In 2021

Image Credit: Pexels

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Narrowing Gender Gap: Women Represent 44% Of New Learners In 2021

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  17 Sep 2021 11:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Women in post-pandemic times are learning at a higher pace than the pre-pandemic times, as they represent 44 percent of new learners in 2021, compared to 37 per cent in 2019.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Women in post-pandemic times are learning at a higher pace than the pre-pandemic times, as they represent 44 percent of new learners in 2021, compared to 37 per cent in 2019. An Ed-tech startup named Coursera published a 'Women and Skills Report' which compared pre-pandemic enrolment and performance trends with the rates on the platform after the second wave peaked. India ranked second globally, with more than 4.8 million registered women learners. The Gender Gap report revealed by the World Economic Forum showed that the pandemic had had adverse effects on the condition of women.

Increased Enrollment Ratio

India ranked 20 slots lower than its position in 2020. The reasons contributing to the widening gap included reduced women participation in the labour force at 22.3 per cent, inadequate women representation in technology and leadership and the devastating male to female literacy ratio. However, despite challenging market conditions, women increased their enrollment ratio on Coursera during the pandemic. The Indian Express quoted Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, "Our research suggests that gender gaps in online learning narrowed during the pandemic, even as gender employment gaps widened".

Women Enrollment Increased By 10%

Maggioncalda further added that women are embracing online learning to develop their skills is an encouraging move. It would also enable them to accelerate their return to work and promote economic stability. Over, India now boasts 38 per cent of total women learners, compared to 24 per cent in 2016. The median age of women learners is 27 years in India compared to the global average of 31 years. The enrolment rate for women in Coursera increased 10 per cent from 26 per cent in 2019 to 36 per cent in 2021.

Skills like computer programming, machine learning, probability and statistics and theoretical computer science are amongst the most preferred skills. Moreover, Indian women have weaponised mobile devices for learning. Nearly 62 per cent of women learners in India access their study material and courses through a mobile device.

Also Read: Noteworthy! Nisha Rao Enrolls As First Transgender Student In Karachi University

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Women 
Education 
Online Learning 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X