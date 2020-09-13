Nearly 50% of India's Working Women Feeling Increased Stress Due To Pandemic: Survey

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of India's working women, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index survey.



The survey has pointed out that a staggering 47% of women are experiencing more stress or anxiety with working mothers likely to get significantly impacted due to childcare distractions.



According to the data, this number stood at 38% for the men, adding that they seek support from family and friends. The survey has further revealed that 1 in 3 (31%) working mothers are currently providing childcare full-time when compared to nearly 1 in 5 (17%) working fathers.



More than 2 in 5 (44%) working mothers are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25%). LinkedIn, in its survey, also found out that only 1 in 5 (20%) working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children when compared to 32% men.



Data also revealed that more than 46% of working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42% are unable to focus on work with their children at home.



The survey was based on responses of 2,254 professionals from the country from the weeks of July 27 - August 23.



"One factor is balancing office and domestic work - the bulk of the latter being shouldered by women. Studies reveal increased participation of men during the pandemic, but women still spend most time caring for children," said Neha Bagaria, CEO, JobsForHer.



Turning the lens towards freelancers, findings show that about 1 in 4 freelancers anticipate an increase in their earned income (25%) and personal savings (27%), while close to 1 in 3 (31%) expect their number of investments to increase in the next 6 months.



