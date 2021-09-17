Mumbai Police To Form "Nirbhaya Squad" At Each Police Station After Brutal Sakinaka Rape Case

The Mumbai Police has been directed to form a special squad consisting of women officials, which would be set up at every police station following the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka last week. Further, patrolling is to be intensified in areas where crime incidents against women are likely to occur frequently.

In a circular issued earlier this week, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale's instructions came after the horrific rape, which bore similarity to the 2012 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi, NDTV reported.



The commissioner said that there would be a 'Nirbhaya Squad' or special women's safety cell deployed at every police station. Each squad will consist of a woman assistant inspector or sub-inspector, a woman constable, a male constable, and a driver. Each squad would be assigned the 'Mobile-5' vehicle of each police station, which has a fixed number of 'Mobile' patrolling vehicles at its disposal.

Squads To Undergo 2-Day Training

The squads will undergo special two days training. In addition, they will be trained to gather intelligence from areas where girls' hostels, children's shelter homes and orphanages are located.



Police will counsel the victims of sexual assault and harassment under an initiative known as 'Saksham'. Under their jurisdictions, the police stations will identify places where crime against women happens on regular basis like gardens, slums, schools, colleges, malls and theatres. Once such isolated spots are identified, patrolling routes should be planned accordingly, the circular said.



The commissioner also pointed out that women who commute alone at late hours should be helped and the vehicle should be arranged to take them to the destination if requested, NDTV reported.

Helpline Number To Be Publicized

As per the circular, a list of senior citizen women living in the area should be made and police should address their grievances during patrolling. The helpline number '103' should be publicized for the safety of women.



There should also be a 'Nirbhaya complaint box' at every educational institution where females can drop their complaints.

The top cop instructed that information about people living in the area who have been named as accused in cases of crime against women in the last five years should be recorded in a separate register, and such persons should be kept under watch.

Also Read: 'Most Humiliating Experience': 19-Yr-Old Assam Girl, In Shorts, Stopped From Entering Exam Hall



