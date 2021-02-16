Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Beaten, Forced To Carry Relative On Shoulders For Three Km

A horrific and inhumane incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district where a tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulder for at least three kilometres.

A video of the incident went viral on social media sparking massive outrage. According to media reports, police officials have registered a case and four persons have been arrested in connection with the act.

In the 31-second video, the woman could be seen carrying a man on her shoulders as villagers armed with sticks and bat follow her, grinning and mocking. The incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district.

Totally disturbed to see the plight of this lady.

A married tribal woman in #Guna was beaten, shamed & forced to carry her relatives on her shoulders as punishment.



Dear @ChouhanShivraj@Ramesh_Mendola

Sir, pls have a look, & assure they r punished.pic.twitter.com/i4bbWnzRkQ — प्रशांत भारती 🥰⤵️ (@Bhart09) February 15, 2021

Reports state that the victim in her complaint specified that she had separated from her husband by mutual consent and was in a relationship with another man.

However, the woman was abducted last week by family members of her former husband and other villagers and was subjected to humiliation.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said, "A woman from the tribal community has been abused in the name of tradition by the villagers, which is a condemnable act. This entire case is being investigated closely and an FIR has been registered against 4 people, including the first husband. Three accused have been arrested in the case, another is absconding who will be arrested soon."

