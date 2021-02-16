Gender

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Beaten, Forced To Carry Relative On Shoulders For Three Km

A tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district was beaten, shamed and paraded as punishment for living with her second husband.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   16 Feb 2021 5:32 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credits: Twitter/Anurag_Dwary

A horrific and inhumane incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district where a tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulder for at least three kilometres.

A video of the incident went viral on social media sparking massive outrage. According to media reports, police officials have registered a case and four persons have been arrested in connection with the act.

In the 31-second video, the woman could be seen carrying a man on her shoulders as villagers armed with sticks and bat follow her, grinning and mocking. The incident took place between the Sagai and Bans khedi villages of Guna district.

Reports state that the victim in her complaint specified that she had separated from her husband by mutual consent and was in a relationship with another man.

However, the woman was abducted last week by family members of her former husband and other villagers and was subjected to humiliation.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said, "A woman from the tribal community has been abused in the name of tradition by the villagers, which is a condemnable act. This entire case is being investigated closely and an FIR has been registered against 4 people, including the first husband. Three accused have been arrested in the case, another is absconding who will be arrested soon."

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Tribals Blame Police For Taking One-Sided Action Following Violent Dispute Between Two Groups

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

