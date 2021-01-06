Gender

Women Behind The Wheel! Moscow Metro Hires First Female Train Drivers In Modern History

The city's transport department had stopped hiring women drivers in the 1980s because the profession was considered physically demanding and thus added to the list of jobs considered dangerous for women to undertake.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   6 Jan 2021 8:43 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajasi Kulkarni
Women Behind The Wheel! Moscow Metro Hires First Female Train Drivers In Modern History

Image Credits: MyJoyOnline

In a historic move towards promoting gender-neutral roles, the Moscow Metro hired the first batch of female drivers who started operating the transport services on Friday, January 1.

The Moscow Times reported that 12 women were inducted into the services after changes in controversial laws which banned women from certain jobs.

The Russian city's transport department had stopped hiring women drivers in the 1980s because the profession was considered physically demanding and thus added to the list of jobs considered dangerous for women to undertake.

The daily further reported that the list was widely criticised, and an order by the Labor Ministry, in September last year, cut the number of exclusively male professions from 456 to around 100.

In a statement, the metro department said due to the automation of mechanical processes, operating trains were no longer "associated with heavy physical exertion."

Reports have pointed out that the women drivers have the option of choosing the uniform they feel most comfortable in, depending on the outfit that was more convenient for them to drive the train - 'in a skirt or in trousers'.

Also Read: Kerala: Woman Working As Cleaning Staff Becomes Block Panchayat President

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajasi Kulkarni

Rajasi Kulkarni

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian