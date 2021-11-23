All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
J&K: Mission Shakti To Provide Free Training To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces

Image Credits: Twitter/PrasarBharti (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

J&K: Mission Shakti To Provide Free Training To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Jammu and Kashmir,  23 Nov 2021 4:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

"As we are well aware of a rather very thin female participation in armed forces, the aim of this novel initiative is also to train females both physically as well as academics for the upcoming recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Police," Preeti Choudhary, convener of Mission Shakti told the media.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Women in Jammu and Kashmir will now be able to join the armed forces under a first-of-its-kind initiative announced under Mission Shakti.

The move strives to provide a common platform for the young women who aspire to serve the country but often take a backseat due to lack of resources. The initiative aims to impart skills, strength, and endurance and teach the warrior spirit that will help them face the challenges.

Golden Opportunity For Female Aspirants

According to the Daily Excelsior, Preeti Choudhary, convener of Mission Shakti and renowned social activist, who is also the first female Biker of J&K, said that this project would give a platform to female aspirants.

"As we are well aware of a rather very thin female participation in armed forces, the aim of this novel initiative is also to train females both physically as well as academics for the upcoming recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Police," Choudhary said.

She further added that women, often, are hesitant to step outside the doors to learn, work, earn and lead in the absence of lack of resources and right guidance. The first batch to receive free physical and academic training will consist of as many as 70-100 women at the Government College for women in Jammu's Gandhinagar.

While applauding the government's efforts towards women empowerment, Choudhary said that there is an urgent need to initiate such programs to bring a behavioural change not just among women but within the society towards women.

Also Read: First In The Country: Tamil Nadu Launches DNA Tool To Help Search For Missing Children, Criminals

https://thelogicalindian.com/trending/tamil-nadu-dna-tool-32046

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Mission Shakti 
WomenAspirants 
Jammu & Kashmir 
Armed Forces 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X