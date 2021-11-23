J&K: Mission Shakti To Provide Free Training To Young Women Aspiring To Join Armed Forces

Women in Jammu and Kashmir will now be able to join the armed forces under a first-of-its-kind initiative announced under Mission Shakti.

The move strives to provide a common platform for the young women who aspire to serve the country but often take a backseat due to lack of resources. The initiative aims to impart skills, strength, and endurance and teach the warrior spirit that will help them face the challenges.

Golden Opportunity For Female Aspirants



According to the Daily Excelsior, Preeti Choudhary, convener of Mission Shakti and renowned social activist, who is also the first female Biker of J&K, said that this project would give a platform to female aspirants.

"As we are well aware of a rather very thin female participation in armed forces, the aim of this novel initiative is also to train females both physically as well as academics for the upcoming recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Police," Choudhary said.

She further added that women, often, are hesitant to step outside the doors to learn, work, earn and lead in the absence of lack of resources and right guidance. The first batch to receive free physical and academic training will consist of as many as 70-100 women at the Government College for women in Jammu's Gandhinagar.

While applauding the government's efforts towards women empowerment, Choudhary said that there is an urgent need to initiate such programs to bring a behavioural change not just among women but within the society towards women.



